Philadelphia, PA

Maple Leafs bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -323, Flyers +256; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end their four-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record at home last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and an 11-25-5 record on the road last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
