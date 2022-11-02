Oilers take on the Devils following Kane’s hat trick

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils after Evander Kane recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.