Newark, NJ

Oilers take on the Devils following Kane’s hat trick

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils after Evander Kane recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record at home last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal. Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts. “The guys did a really good job today,” Husso said. “They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my night easy again. I just tried to keep my focus for the game and not let in any goals. Guys blocked shots and did all the little things again today.”
DETROIT, MI
