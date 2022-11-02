ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 21-16-4 record in road games last season. The Golden Knights allowed 3.0 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored six goals with six assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has four goals and five assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (illness), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

