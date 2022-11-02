ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hurricanes take on the Lightning after shootout win

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 at home a season ago. The Lightning scored 285 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.5 per game on 30.9 shots per game.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 in road games a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game).

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Derek Stepan: day to day (upper-body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
