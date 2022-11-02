ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars visit the Coyotes after Hintz’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Arizona Coyotes after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Arizona went 10-12-4 in Central Division play and had a 25-50-7 record overall last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals last season (28 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals).

Dallas went 14-8-4 in Central Division games and had a 46-30-6 record overall last season. The Stars averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.5% (54 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal. Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts. “The guys did a really good job today,” Husso said. “They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my night easy again. I just tried to keep my focus for the game and not let in any goals. Guys blocked shots and did all the little things again today.”
DETROIT, MI
