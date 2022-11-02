Well, this could be it for the 2022 season. The Phillies are facing a win-or-your-season-ends scenario in back-to-back nights beginning tonight, while the Astros could secure their second championship in four tries over the last six years. It’s going to be extremely difficult for Philadelphia to take two straight against the ‘Stros on the road, but the majority of the baseball world is probably rooting for them to do so. Either way, the offseason looms ahead at last.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO