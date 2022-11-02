Read full article on original website
Patti
3d ago
This is a duh moment! Too too heavy to begin with. Bedside staff is needed not another manager or director or a meeting that goes NO WHERE!
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
kpq.com
First Phase of the Chelan County Voter Research Project Released
The Chelan County Election Integrity Committee (EIC) recently submitted their first report to the Chelan County Auditor’s Office Thursday. The EIC was formed back in 2021 to address people’s concerns with the electoral process following the 2020 Presidential Election. The EIC is looking to oversee Chelan County elections...
kpq.com
Moses Lake School Board Adopts State-Mandated Gender Inclusive Policy
The Moses Lake School board voted to implement a policy that prohibits the discrimination of students based on gender identity or expression on Oct. 27. Policy 3211 is part of a Washington state law that requires the district to do one of the three following options:. Incorporate the superintendent of...
ifiberone.com
Teamsters Union votes to end strike with local beverage distributor, sending dozens back to work
EAST WENATCHEE - About 60 local workers returned to their jobs at Swire Coca-Cola in north central Washington on Monday after spending a little over two weeks on strike. With warehouses in East Wenatchee, Omak and Moses Lake, Swire distributes Coca-Cola products to store across north central Washington. Drivers, merchandisers...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Propose New Substation Outside Chelan, Projected to Bring Power to 2,000 Homes
Chelan County PUD recently submitted an application for a new substation outside of Chelan to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner Wednesday. The transmission lines going through this new substation is projected to provide power to over 2,000 single-family homes. Chelan PUD Environmental Permit Coordinator Edrie Risdon said they are building...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor says Safe Parks are Making a Difference
It’s been two weeks since the City of Wenatchee opened its second safe park and thus far, things appear to be going smoothly and to plan. The parks are designed to temporarily accommodate people who are without shelter and living in their vehicles. The first park opened in late...
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Almost All Moved in to New City Hall
The City of Wenatchee's relocation to its new city hall location at 301 Yakima Street is almost complete. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says just about all of the city's departments are moved in. “My offices and finance moved in a couple weeks ago. Our IT department moved in the week...
kpq.com
Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs
Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
kpq.com
Chelan County Seeking Formal Agreement With Forest Service
The Activities of the U.S. Forest Service inside Chelan County are under a spotlight after the county was overrun recently by smoke and haze from wildfires on U.S. Forest land. Air quality reached unhealthy to hazardous levels on a regular basis for more than a month straight leading into mid-October.
kpq.com
Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Holds Special Meeting with Consulting Firm for Superintendent Search
The Wenatchee School Board held a special meeting with the consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson to begin their search for their next superintendent on Nov. 1. On Oct. 25, the board decided to contract with McPherson and Jacobson to aid them in their search for a new superintendent once their interim superintendent, Bill Eagle, leaves his position in June.
kpq.com
Chelan County to Auction Off $4.75 Million In Surplus Property
Chelan County has a plan in place to auction off pieces of land it owns that have been identified as surplus property. County commissioners signed a resolution Monday authorizing the public auction or transfer of 35 pieces of land. Chelan County Treasurer David Griffiths says the county will need help...
kpq.com
Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area
Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
nbcrightnow.com
CWU students protest the university's Title IX proceedings
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Students at Central Washington University protested the university's Title IX proceedings Thursday, asking the university to better handle sexual assault cases that happen on campus. Title IX is a program universities use to investigate claims of sexual discrimination and sexual assault. The program is currently funded by...
kpq.com
Wenatchee’s October Real Estate Snapshot Shows Prices Rising and Sales Declining
Pacific Appraisal Associates released their most recent snapshot of Wenatchee’s Real Estate market, showing a continued decline in property sales accompanied by rising housing prices. Compared to October of last year, total sales slid down by 41 percent, with closed sales decreasing 12 percent this year overall. Active listings...
fishgame.com
Bear Incident Highlights Growing Problem
On Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7 a.m., Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Officers received a report of a human-black bear incident that occurred at a residence adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth in Chelan County. The woman had let her dog out that morning...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
