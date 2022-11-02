Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Former Gov. Pataki campaigning for GOP in Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs
George Pataki, the last Republican governor of New York, was on the campaign trail in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs Friday. Pataki was supporting GOP candidates for the midterms. “This is the closest race in 20 years. It’s because not just Republicans and independents, but Democrats understand that this state...
Watervliet doctor to pay restitution for filing false tax return
A Watervliet doctor has been ordered to pay restitution today for allegedly underreporting his income from 2015 to 2018.
WNYT
Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears
The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday.
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WNYT
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
iheart.com
Police in Albany Looking Into Robbery at New Scotland Avenue Trustco Bank
Police in Albany are continuing to look into a bank robbery that happened in their city. A man entered the Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue Thursday night and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash from a teller. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8049.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired State Police sergeant from Columbia County dies of WTC effects
ALBANY – Retired State Police Sgt. Ivan Morales died on Friday, October 28, Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announce. A City of Hudson resident, Morales died from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. He was a member...
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win the Powerball!
With the Powerball jackpot at over one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
Albany PD investigating Trustco bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue was robbed Thursday evening, according to police.
Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Under Consideration: Demolition at Church Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A residential structure at 106 Church St. is being considered for demolition by the city Land Use Boards. In a letter submitted to the city, Frederick Scheidt, Jr., who has owned the property since 2000, writes that the three buildings on the property are “in poor to terrible condition,” adding the city determined in 2021 the “out buildings should be demolished,” and that the main building sustained a catastrophic fire this past May. “I would like to see a much nicer building or buildings on this property,” Scheidt writes.
Comments / 3