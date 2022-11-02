Read full article on original website
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and topics affecting Staunton’s queer community have been on the table for discussion. Erika and Jordan Zipser of Staunton have three children in Staunton Schools. They are also part of the Queen City’s queer community. Both are queer, and Jordan identifies as transgender...
WHSV
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools, many people walked into the Harrisonburg School Board meeting later that evening. During the public comment period, an...
hburgcitizen.com
School board candidates make their differences clear over parents’ concerns
As it has in school board races across the country, the notion of parental rights served as a key distinction among the five Harrisonburg school board candidates, who faced one another Wednesday in the campaign’s only forum. Incumbent school board members Kristen Loflin and Andy Kohen, joined by newcomer...
hhsmedia.com
Students plan walkout in protest of lawsuit filed against HCPS
Six adults, Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephen are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) over a school district policy that allows for teachers to withhold students’ preferred name and gender pronouns from parents. The group of six claim their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion are being violated.
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
cbs19news
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
WHSV
Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
emu.edu
First law school grad earns 16th consecutive ‘Best Lawyers’ honor
Attorney Donald E. Showalter ’62, the first Eastern Mennonite University graduate to earn a law degree, was recognized once again as among the Best Lawyers in America, an annual honor he has received since 2007. For 57 years, Showalter has practiced with Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver, PLC. For most...
NBC 29 News
Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
NBC 29 News
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
Augusta Free Press
Page County: Student who brought look-alike gun to school faces criminal charges
A student at Page County High School faces criminal charges after bringing a look-alike gun to school, according to Sheriff Chad Cubbage. “Along with Dr. Antonia Fox and PCPS administration, my staff and I share in the commitment to the safety of our students, teachers, and school staff. I would encourage parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to school staff or the SROs. Any pranks, hoaxes, or look-alike weapons, will be met with zero tolerance by PCPS and my office,” Cubbage said.
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
