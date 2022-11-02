ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
hhsmedia.com

Students plan walkout in protest of lawsuit filed against HCPS

Six adults, Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephen are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) over a school district policy that allows for teachers to withhold students’ preferred name and gender pronouns from parents. The group of six claim their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion are being violated.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book

There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Page County: Student who brought look-alike gun to school faces criminal charges

A student at Page County High School faces criminal charges after bringing a look-alike gun to school, according to Sheriff Chad Cubbage. “Along with Dr. Antonia Fox and PCPS administration, my staff and I share in the commitment to the safety of our students, teachers, and school staff. I would encourage parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to school staff or the SROs. Any pranks, hoaxes, or look-alike weapons, will be met with zero tolerance by PCPS and my office,” Cubbage said.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

