Two Newark Police Officers Shot, Resident stay with officer as shots fired , Suspect in custody

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
Car Carrier Erupts In Flames On NJ Turnpike
A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5. Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile. State...
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn. They say he was shot on the corner of Logan Street and Sutter Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspect...
Newark Officer Shot In Neck Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City probe leads to seizure of handgun, 170 pounds of cocaine, and $20k
A Jersey City narcotics investigation led to the seizure of a handgun, 170 pounds of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, prescription drugs, and $20,000 cash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, New York, are each facing 25 charges...
VIDEO: Man shot in abdomen during dispute at Brooklyn fried chicken joint; gunman at large
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the torso during an argument at a friend chicken joint in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting
NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
Comments / 0