Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
A Senior Delaware Senator Favors These 3 Stocks: CVS, ABT, TSM
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Senator Thomas Carper’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Thomas Richard Carper, popularly known as Tom Carper, a Senior U.S. Senator from Delaware, has been trading (buying and selling) some...
ABC News
CVS Health tops forecasts, reserves billions for settlement
CVS Health booked a third-quarter loss of more than $3 billion after setting aside money for a potential opioid litigation deal but still beat expectations and raised its 2022 forecast. The health care giant detailed on Wednesday a planned nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it has handled prescriptions for...
tipranks.com
COST vs. AMZN vs. CVS: 3 “Strong Buy” Retail Stocks for Bad Times
Retail has taken a big hit to the chin this year. With Wall Street standing firm on their favorite retail stocks, investors may wish to give them another glance as we head into year’s end. While retail has taken a bit of a hit amid the perfect storm of...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
tipranks.com
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
tipranks.com
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC): A ‘Boring’ Stock You Can’t Afford to Ignore
Although industrial applications specialist RBC Bearings doesn’t really sound like an investment idea worth pondering, RBC stock has been on a tear recently. Therefore, market participants should take some time to consider this boring but compelling trade. In almost any circumstance, the idea of precision bearings and products doesn’t...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
tipranks.com
3 Unknown Semiconductor Stocks Making a Comeback
Although semiconductor stocks suffered brutally amid a series of macroeconomic headwinds, the segment still undergirds broader social progress. In turn, certain players have been able to move against the grain, in particular the tickers HIMX, VSH, and DIOD. While hardly any market segment outside the energy and defense spaces managed...
tipranks.com
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
Robinhood Traders Beat the S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
tipranks.com
Chinese Internet Stocks: Is the Risk Worth the Reward?
Chinese internet stocks have continued to sink further into the abyss. As regulatory risks grow and investor sentiment implodes to the next level, China’s top stocks may finally be worth the risk for those willing to stick it out over the long run. Chinese stocks have been falling practically...
tipranks.com
Aurinia Tanks Upon Low Patient Uptake for Lupkynis and Reduced Outlook
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) tanked in pre-market trading on Thursday as new patient enrollment for Lupkynis declined in Q3 versus the second quarter. As a result, the fully integrated biopharmaceutical company has also adjusted its “net revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022.”
tipranks.com
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
NASDAQ
Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Q3 Loss, RYAAY's Rosy Traffic in October & More
In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported a wider-than-expected loss per share for third-quarter 2022 due to high costs. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY posted upbeat traffic data for October, driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario. Mirroring the labor woes for U.S. airlines, United Airlines’ UAL pilots voted down the tentative deal that its union had inked with the airline.
tipranks.com
Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Tanks on Dismal Q3 Results, Weak Outlook
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care plunged after the company reported a higher-than-anticipated Q3 loss and lowered its full-year outlook amid macro challenges. Insulin pump maker Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) yet again disappointed investors with poor third-quarter results and a guidance cut. Q3 sales grew nearly 14% to $204.5 million (adjusted sales $205.1 million), missing analysts’ estimate of $207.6 million.
Comments / 0