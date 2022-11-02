Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
New Details On Mystery Woman In Latest Bray Wyatt Segment
New information has come to light on the mystery woman that appeared during the latest Bray Wyatt segment with things not exactly as they might appear. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE amid great acclaim at Extreme Rules after he had been released by the company in the summer of 2021.
Rhea Ripley Hilariously Trolls Fan At Live Event
A recent video has shared a funny moment from a WWE live event when Rhea Ripley decided to interact with a ringside fan in a unique way. Rhea Ripley is thriving in WWE as the lone female member of Raw’s Judgment Day group also consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley likes to refer to herself as “mami” whenever she tells Dominik to do by whispering in his ear.
Matt Hardy On Vince McMahon Wishing He’d Puked More During Infamous Vomit Segment
Matt Hardy has an interesting Vince McMahon story that confirms the former WWE’s owner’s obsession with bodily functions. Vince McMahon has long been known to find toilet humor especially funny. After all, he hired a guy almost solely on his ability to vomit on command. Things like puking, farting, and diarrhea have been seen in many (in)famous backstage skits over the years in WWE.
NXT Star To Receive Kevin Owens-Like Main Roster Debut
A new report suggests that a top star of NXT could get the Kevin Owens treatment as WWE looks to figure out “something big” for them on the main roster. Kevin Owens was still NXT Champion when he debuted on the WWE main roster to answer John Cena’s US Title Open Challenge on Raw in 2015. Owens ultimately defeated Cena in a non-title match at the Elimination Chamber in May of that year before Cena avenged that loss at Money In The Bank.
CM Punk Said To Have Caught “The Wrestling Bug Again”
While CM Punk’s AEW future remains very uncertain, a new report states that sources close to Punk have said he’s caught “the wrestling bug” once again. CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year exile to great acclaim in August 2021 when he debuted in AEW in his hometown of Chicago. Punk claimed the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing 2022 and went on to reclaim the title at All Out later that year. And then things went downhill rapidly.
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
Sasha Banks Hints At Upcoming Date She’s Been Waiting 6 Months For
Sasha Banks has posted a new video on social talking about making her dreams happen this November. A new video posted by Mercedes Varnado, who is better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, on Instagram has teased something big coming for her this month. While Banks did not disclose what exactly she is referring to, it has led to a lot of speculation that it could lead to her WWE in-ring return although that’s not confirmed by any means.
