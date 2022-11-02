Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Jets’ power play lights up the net against Blackhawks
Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two of Winnipeg’s three power-play goals, and each added an assist, while Connor Hellebuyck
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
Capitals claim forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers
The Washington Capitals claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. A 2022 Stanley Cup
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
NHL
'GET THE CROWD INTO IT'
Flames looking for a quick start with 'a lot of energy' tonight as season-long homestand comes to a close. There can be no dipping your toe in the water. With puck drop set for 8:14 p.m. MT, the Flames will know by a quarter-after - at the very latest - what they have in the stores.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Red Wings turn back clock to honor 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions
DETROIT -- For the second time in three days, the Detroit Red Wings took a good hard look into their storied past. Saturday marked the second half of the ceremonies honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions. This time, instead of Scotty Bowman taking center...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
Toews, Soderblom help Blackhawks defeat Kings in OT
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews scored 1:31 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday. Kings forward Kevin Fiala could not control a deflected puck in front of the net. Jake McCabe picked it up and found Toews for a tap-in at the far post.
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Coyotes
Following a nomadic couple of weeks, the Caps are back home for an extended stay of one week and four games, their longest homestand of the 2022-23 season. First up are the Arizona Coyotes, who make their lone visit to the District this season on Saturday night. A couple of...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
NHL
Saad joins Blues for practice, gets closer to return
Brandon Saad joined his teammates for practice on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center and is getting closer to making his return to the lineup. Saad has missed six games with an upper-body injury and last played Oct. 22 in a 2-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. "It's been a...
