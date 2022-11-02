Emmerdale fans think Aaron took terrible revenge before he left the village

Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale - again - on Monday evening after his sister Liv 's sad death in the storm.

Aaron said tearful goodbyes to his family - except mum Chas - and set off back to Italy, where he's been living.

Aaron was horrified by his mum's affair with Al (Image credit: ITV)

Or did he?

The same episode saw Cain Dingle, Aaron's uncle, arrange to meet Al Chapman in a barn.

Cain had discovered his sister Chas was having a steamy affair with Al and had arranged to leave the village with him.

He was furious that Chas had been sneaking around with her one-time enemy Al and he wanted to warn him off.

So armed with a shotgun, he confronted Al in the barn.

But Al wasn't about to go without a fight. There was a big Emmerdale showdown and a shot rang out across the countryside.

In yesterday's episode, Al's fiancee Kerry Wyatt happened to be walking past. She dashed to the barn and to her distress saw her fella lying lifeless on the floor and Cain frantically trying to wipe fingerprints from the gun.

It looked like Cain was bang to rights.

There was a confrontation between the men in the barn (Image credit: ITV)

And yet.

Emmerdale viewers are convinced that because we didn't actually see Cain pull the trigger, he's not guilty.

In fact, they're convinced it was Aaron who's to blame!

Aaron knew about his mum's affair with Al, and he was disgusted with her behaviour. Could he have taken terrible revenge before he left the village?

But it's not just Aaron who's in the firing line (ho ho).

Some viewers think that Cain's son, Kyle Winchester, could also be in the frame.

Kyle's been around on screen more in recent episodes. He knew Al well, because Kerry is his grandmother, and fans reckon that all adds up to Kyle pulling the trigger!

Let's hope we don't have too long to wait to find out.

