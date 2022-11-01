ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most-loved couples and fans have been talking about the Marshalls commercial they featured in recently. The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television. Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January...
VERMONT STATE
realitytitbit.com

Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up after more than 90 day hiatus from Instagram

Pedro Jimeno has stayed relatively inactive following his divorce from Chantel Jimeno, but The Family Chantel star is now upping his Instagram game. Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno rose to fame after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, as well as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The duo instantly became fan favorites as they became one of the most entertaining families to watch.
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
realitytitbit.com

Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram

With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!. If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Chris Moyles' net worth: Radio star swaps mic for I'm A Celeb jungle

Chris Moyles is heading into the I’m A Celebrity 2022 jungle after landing one of the biggest salaries this year, so what is his net worth?. There are only two days until the kangaroo testicle-eating antics return to ITV, courtesy of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Twelve new campmates are heading into the Australian jungle for the first time after the past two series were held in Gwrych Castle, Wales, due to the covid pandemic. One of the celebs who’ll be having a warmer time than most of us for the next three weeks is British radio star Chris Moyles.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Jill Scott's partner Shelly Unitt and how long have they been together?

Jill Scott MBE is joining I’m A Celebrity 2022 and her partner, Shelly Unitt, is showing support by decking out their coffee shop with jungle decor. The nights are getting shorter and darker, so that can only mean one thing: cosy nights in to watch 12 celebrities chug a glass of blended cockroaches or enclose themselves in a cage of rats. The things that entertain the British public never fail to surprise us.
realitytitbit.com

Zeina Khoury's height helped her become a model - but it was a 'dark period'

Dubai Bling has been a huge hit on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming service in October 2022. Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Safa Siddiqui, and Zeina Khoury are all cast members of the new series. During Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury‘s co-star Safa asks her to model clothes for her fashion show and says: “You’ve got the height and everything, you’re going to look beautiful.”
realitytitbit.com

Mandana Bolourchi's Timberwolves beau now plays for the LA Lakers

Cue the supercars, jaw-dropping homes, palm tree-lined streets, and celebrity clients, because Buying Beverly Hills officially dropped on Netlfix on November 4. The real estate-focused reality series follows the lives of the people who work at global company The Agency. The Agency was founded by RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ husband,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
realitytitbit.com

Ryan Sawtelle hails Nicole Curtis as HGTV's Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue begins

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’s season 1 has started airing and Ryan Sawtelle recently showed HGTV star Nicole Curtis some love and support for her new series via Instagram. Nicole is an HGTV veteran who stars in the highly popular Rehab Addict series. She has been featured on shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy