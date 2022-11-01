Read full article on original website
Twitter delays $8 'blue check' verification plan until after the midterms
Twitter is delaying the rollout of account verifications for its paid Twitter Blue subscription plan until after the midterm elections, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to CNN.
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another
Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…
Facebook’s parent Meta prepares to slash thousands of jobs – reports
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs after $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off its market value last month amid the global economic downturn. On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts, to be announced on Wednesday, were expected to affect thousands...
Musk announces new Twitter policy on impersonators
Twitter CEO Elon Musk introduced a new policy requiring all impersonators on the platform to specify that they are a "parody" in their profiles.
