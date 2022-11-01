ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…
The Guardian

Facebook’s parent Meta prepares to slash thousands of jobs – reports

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs after $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off its market value last month amid the global economic downturn. On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts, to be announced on Wednesday, were expected to affect thousands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy