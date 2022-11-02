Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Tesla Leaves Customers With Aftermarket Tow Hitches Without The Ability To Actually Tow Anything
A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything.
Carscoops
GM’s EVs Will Qualify For Full Tax Credit Within Three Years
General Motors says its electric vehicles will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit recently revised as part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the next two or three years. According to chief executive Mary Barra, the company’s EVs will initially be available for a $3,750...
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Ford Says U.S. Treasury Should Ease Up On EV Battery-Sourcing Rules
In comments filed with the United States Treasury on Thursday, Ford said that the definition of a “foreign entity of concern” should be limited in order to ensure that more electric vehicles qualify for consumer tax credits. As part of the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act legislation that...
Carscoops
Rampant Inflation Means BMW And Mercedes Only Guarantee Prices For Four Months
Picture this: you’ve done your homework, walked into your local BMW or Mercedes dealer and thanks to some pro haggling have managed to secure a great deal on your new M2 or E-Class. All you have to do now is wait for delivery in around three months time. But then you get hit with a double whammy.
Carscoops
NHTSA Forces Recall On Nearly 225,000 Cars Over Glitch That VW Calls “Inconsequential”
The VW Group of America may be frustrated that it is being required to start a recall campaign on 224,704 vehicles over an issue that it argued was “inconsequential.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disagrees, however, and is making it fix vehicles it made between 2018 and 2019.
Carscoops
BMW’s CFO Indicates That A Direct To Consumer Sales Model Is Coming
BMW might sell its products direct to consumers in the near future. The German brand’s CFO, Nicolas Peter, recently indicated that not only does it want to go that route but that talks with dealers were already taking place. Should BMW follow through on the plan it would be the first big legacy brand to ditch the dealership middle-man model.
Carscoops
Mullen Automotive Slashes Debt After Purchase Of Bollinger Motors
Mullen Automotive is working hard to slash its debt and has just revealed that it has eliminated $13 million in debt while reducing its current indebtedness from more than $30 million to a current estimate of less than $10 million. Part of the company’s debt was associated with a debt...
Carscoops
Optima’s Overlanding Rivian R1T And R1S Come With Trailers That Recharge The EVs
The Rivian R1T and R1S are capable off-roaders, but recharging them in the middle of nowhere is an almost impossible task. Thankfully, Optima has come up with a solution in the form of rugged trailers that can recharge the vehicles as well as power various accessories. In order to do...
Carscoops
MG Cyberster Delayed, Electric Roadster Now Set To Debut In April
MG introduced the Cyberster concept last year and a new report says the production model will be unveiled in April. According to Autocar, the highly anticipated roadster was originally slated to debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show later this month. However, there were concerns the show could be cancelled or postponed due to China’s strict zero-COVID policy.
Carscoops
China’s New Xpeng AeroHT Is An Actual Car That Flies
The dream of jumping up and over the traffic with a flying car is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to Xpeng’s subsidiary, Xpeng AeroHT. The Chinese company has completed the first test flight for the latest version of its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) car. Looking...
Carscoops
Ford Replaces Chief Quality Executive As CEO Pushes For Fewer Issues
Ford has replaced its top quality executive while the car manufacturer continues to deal with reliability issues. Ford’s chief transformation and quality officer, Stuart Rowley, is leaving the car manufacturer after 32 years and will be replaced by Ford’s current vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, Jim Baumbick.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-5 Adds To Aussie Appeal With New Tech And Features
The Mazda CX-5 has long been a favorite among Australian car buyers and from 2023, will receive a number of updates to add to its appeal. Starting from next year, all variants of the CX-5 will be fitted as standard with the latest 10.25-inch Mazda Connect Infotainment system that is said to be more intuitive while offering faster processing and enhanced image and sound quality. All models, except for the entry-level Maxx, are also equipped with Mazda’s updated seventh-generation navigation system.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 ‘Special Experimental Project’ Won’t Enter Production But It Hints At A More Adventurous 911
Porsche has been testing a pair of 911 ‘Special Experimental Projects’ high on the slopes of the Ojos del Salado in Chile, the highest volcano on earth. The heavily modified off-roaders were able to reach a maximum altitude of 19,808 feet (6,007 meters) during their development. The cars...
Carscoops
Abarth Uses Facial Recognition Tech To Analyze Emotions Of Drivers And Passengers
Abarth has started trialing facial recognition technology to better understand the emotions that drivers and passengers experience in its cars. The car manufacturer partnered with Loughborough University for the project, sending participants out in an Abarth F595, 595 Esseesse and 595 Competizione at Mallory Park, Leicestershire. Advanced facial recognition technology was used alongside heart rate sensors, electrocardiogram, and photoplethysmography.
Carscoops
Infamous British Water Crossing Continues To Kill Cars
The Rufford Mill Ford in Nottinghamshire, UK has become a hotspot for locals to test the water-fording abilities of their vehicles, attracting onlookers and millions of viewers online in recent months. The area in question is particularly prone to flooding and water at the ford can reach up to about...
Carscoops
Zeekr 009 Minivan, Floating Tesla, And 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to reports, BMW and Mercedes only guarantee the pricing on their new cars for four months, with rampant inflation being the reason. Inflation in Germany is currently around 10 percent, while in the US it’s more than eight percent. Having to fork out extra for a new car may not sit well with everyone, especially as delivery wait times could push customers out of the four-month window. While the report originated from Germany, we’ve asked BMW and Mercedes whether this applies to sales in the US too.
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Starts At $89,050, A Whole Lot More Than The $69,900 Promised In 2020
Later this month, on November 15th, Lucid is going to unveil its new Air Pure trim that starts at $89,050 with shipping. The event, called In The Air and Beyond, will take place at Lucid’s Beverly Hills studio and will also mark the first deliveries of the Air Touring trim as well. The Touring and Pure represent new price levels that take on other electric vehicles like the Tesla and Mercedes more directly than Lucid has in the past.
Carscoops
2003 BMW M3 CSL Has Only Been Driven 2.9k Miles Since New
The new BMW M4 CSL has all the right ingredients to be an incredible car to drive but it remains to be seen if it will live up to the greatness of the iconic E46-generation M3 CSL. Manufactured between June and December 2003, there are just 1,383 M3 CSLs in...
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
