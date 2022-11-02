ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9rD2_0ivXMWD300

MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat following the quake, KNTV reported.

“This quake was considered too small and too far away from the coast ... to issue a tsunami product,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office tweeted early Wednesday, adding that data from a nearby buoy indicated “no vertical uplift in the water column.”

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Groupp>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

ANTIOCH, Calif. — (AP) — Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who...
ANTIOCH, CA
WOKV

Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage

POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193...
POWDERLY, TX
WOKV

Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds

JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
JACKSON, MS
WOKV

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. — (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding in the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins, including a demolished church.
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries

POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, flattening homes, a church and toppling trees, with local officials in one Texas county reporting at least two dozen people injured. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said search and rescue teams as well as...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court

PHOENIX — (AP) — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
WOKV

One dead, multiple injured in Oklahoma tornado

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — (MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla.) -- One person died in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and several others were injured after tornadoes impacted the state Friday, an official confirmed to ABC News. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," in a tweet...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

1 killed, dozens injured after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — At least one person was killed and dozens more were injured as a string of tornadoes roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Friday, authorities said. Multiple people were missing and dozens of homes were damaged by the twisters, which hit the southeastern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

ATLANTA — (AP) — One candidate in Georgia's Senate contest warns that "spiritual warfare" has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a "warrior for God." But it isn't the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. It's Republican Herschel...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy