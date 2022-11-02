South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang pays tribute to ‘Season of Kkokdu’ co-star Lee Ji-han, who died in Itaewon crowd crush

Read full article on original website
Related
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy
K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
BTS and BLACKPINK Forced to Take A Break During National Mourning
South Korean groups BTS and BLACKPINK are being forced to take a week break after South Korea's President has called for a national mourning period
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.
ETOnline.com
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Beauty Queens Mariana Varela & Fabiola Valentín are Married!
Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, officially tied the knot on Friday!. The beauty queens, who competed in the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, confirmed the news on Instagram. They wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a...
Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede
Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star. He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old when he died. K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
‘Am I in Hell?’: What I Saw at South Korea’s Deadliest Halloween
SEOUL — I arrived in the snazzy nightlife district of Itaewon with a light-hearted reporting assignment: to capture the excitement of Halloween in the Korean capital. I didn’t expect to witness one of South Korea’s worst tragedies in modern history. I headed down to the neighborhood with...
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Comments / 3