Jayson Tatum shares how he broke down on hearing of Kobe Bryant's death

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While many fans of the Boston Celtics would prefer star swingman Jayson Tatum had not been such a big fan of deceased Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend was not only an idol to the St. Louis native but also a friend and mentor.

In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the former Duke standout opened up about how the sudden, unexpected death of Bryant in a helicopter crash caused him to break down in a hotel room, overcome with emotion over the loss of his friend.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear Tatum open up about his relationship with the Lakers star, how they met and what Bryant meant to the St. Louis native as a mentor.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

