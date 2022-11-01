ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3M Settlement Reached with EPA to Clean PFAS Contamination at Cordova, Il. Facility

3M Company has reached an agreement with federal regulators, which will require the manufacturer to clean up per- and polyfluroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminating the drinking water around its Cordova, Illinois facility. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement agreement with 3M over sampling and plans to address contamination...
