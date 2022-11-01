Read full article on original website
Related
AboutLawsuits.com
3M Settlement Reached with EPA to Clean PFAS Contamination at Cordova, Il. Facility
3M Company has reached an agreement with federal regulators, which will require the manufacturer to clean up per- and polyfluroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminating the drinking water around its Cordova, Illinois facility. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement agreement with 3M over sampling and plans to address contamination...
AboutLawsuits.com
Hair Relaxer Uterine Cancer Lawsuit Filed Against Makers of Dark & Lovely, Just for Me and Cantu Shea Butter Relaxer
Dark & Lovely, Just for Me and other popular hair relaxers expose women to harmful phthalates and other endocrine disrupting lawsuits, according to lawsuit. Hair relaxer caused uterine cancer to develop following 30 years of regular use. Plaintiff joins hundreds of other women now pursuing a hair relaxer cancer lawsuit.
Comments / 0