LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Injured in One-vehicle Accident
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northwest 2006 Honda, driven by 59-year-old Gloria E. Carrillo of Sedalia, was at Tyson Foods, 19571 Whitfield Road around 7:45 a.m., when Carrillo swerved to miss debris in the roadway and ended up leaving the roadway and striking a ditch.
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old
Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kassandra H. Ferguson. Ferguson stated that sometime earlier in the afternoon, someone forced entry into her residence and stole cash from inside. Photos of the scene were taken. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the report.
Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms
On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
Worker killed in county bridge collapse laid to rest
As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation. The bridge...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
Columbia man arrested after business robbery
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with armed robbery and two other felonies after he allegedly threatened employees inside a business Tuesday. The post Columbia man arrested after business robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Concordia Woman Killed in Morgan County Rollover
A Concordia woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Ford Explorer, driven by 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot of Concordia, was on Route D, roughly 242 feet north of Sparrow Lane (west of Fortuna) just before 3:30 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
