First Look at Geely’s ZEEKR 009 Electric Minivan with 511-Mile Range and 536HP
Geely’s ZEEKR 009 is an electric minivan unlike any other that we’ve seen, as it has room for 6 passengers, powered by a 140 kWh lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack good for approximately 511-miles of range on a full charge. Its dual electric motor setup is good for 536 hp, enabling the minivan to hit 62 mph in a respectable 4.5 seconds.
Nadia Humanoid Robot Gets Upgraded, Can Withstand Hard Shoves While on a Treadmill
IHMC Robotics teamed up with Boardwalk Robotics to develop a next-generation Nadia humanoid robot with a high power-to-weight ratio, and now, the ability to withstand hard shoves while walking on a treadmill. Named after world famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, this project has a 3-year timeline in which it will be trained to function well in indoor environments, complete with stairs, ladders and more.
Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep
There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
Rocket Lab Shows How They’ll Use a Helicopter to Catch Their Electron Rocket Booster in Mid-Air
Rocket Lab plans on using a modified Sikorsky S-92 helicopter to catch their Electron rocket booster in mid-air as it returns from space. Once the booster is slowed using parachutes, the helicopter will secure it and bring the captured stage back to its New Zealand-based Auckland Production Complex where engineers will process and then assess it for possible re-use.
Lockheed Martin Successfully Completes First Autonomous Black Hawk Helicopter Flight
While DARPA’s Liberty Lifter seaplane can be used to transport large payloads, Lockheed Martin’s autonomous Black Hawk helicopter can be piloted without actual pilots. This is made possible with ALIAS (Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System) technology, which begins executing a 30-minute mission to demonstrate its ability to adapt to a variety of mission environments.
A new silicone tire sealant stops nails in their tracks
If you drive over a nail, hopefully the internal sealant does its job. DowHere's how the tech works, and why a new material promises to have sustainability benefits.
