Missouri State

The Associated Press

Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell struggled to find his rhythm on a windy day, completing just 20 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions. Both teams are now 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Leading 17-3 at halftime, it took Iowa just 17 seconds in the second half to push the lead to 24-3 on Johnson’s 75-yard touchdown run. After starting the game 2 of 6, Petras finished 13 of 23 for 192 yards with two touchdowns.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.

