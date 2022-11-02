Read full article on original website
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell struggled to find his rhythm on a windy day, completing just 20 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions. Both teams are now 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Leading 17-3 at halftime, it took Iowa just 17 seconds in the second half to push the lead to 24-3 on Johnson’s 75-yard touchdown run. After starting the game 2 of 6, Petras finished 13 of 23 for 192 yards with two touchdowns.
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
