Washington visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Capitals (5-4-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Detroit has a 4-3-2 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 1-0-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 in road games last season. The Capitals committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has two goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.” Durant spoke Friday at the Nets’ shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening’s game against the Wizards. When asked what he thought of Irving’s recent conduct, which landed the guard a suspension of at least five games, Durant said: “I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. I just didn’t like anything that went on. “I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”
JACKSONVILLE, NY
The Associated Press

Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a Jewish forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was naturally going to be asked about Kyrie Irving. Especially when his team just finished playing against the Brooklyn Nets. Avdija said Friday night he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players’ actions. The 21-year-old from Israel spoke for a few minutes in the Washington locker room after the Wizards lost to the Irving-less Nets. Brooklyn suspended Irving on Thursday for posting a since-deleted link to an antisemitic work. The fallout from his post continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
WASHINGTON, DC
