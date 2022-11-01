ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WGRZ TV

Von Miller added to Bills injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back

Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”

Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver

The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Takes Significant Step At Practice Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers has played through a right thumb injury that limited the star quarterback's practice participation over the past few weeks. The four-time MVP hasn't practiced on a Wednesday since suffering the injury at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants in London. However, that changed this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

NFL insider contradicts Bills general manager on key problem

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with the highs and the lows in their defensive backfield. While they’re finally getting Tre’Davious White back, they might have to wait longer than expected to see star safety Jordan Poyer back on the field. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane talked to the press...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

Joe Flacco Reacts To Jets Surprising Quarterback Decision

Amid Zach Wilson's struggles, Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco certainly didn't expect to move down the depth chart. After the former Super Bowl MVP was demoted, he admitted that it was something that was tough to wrap his head around. “I’m ultimately disappointed about it … there’s some kind of...

