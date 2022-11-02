Read full article on original website
Entity Finance concludes day1 blockchain hub in Paris
An Elrond ecosystem developers hub, Entity Finance has concluded the first day of its X-Day symposium in Paris, France. The event witnessed the coming together of prominent personalities in the digital assets space to deliberate on a wide-range issues relating to the sector. Prominent personalities like The Co-Founder of Elrond...
MAS launches wholesale CBDC projects with Ubin+
Singapore Financial regulator, popularly known as the Monetary Authority of Singapore(MAS) has launched an expanded initiative, Ubin+ to improve cross-border connectivity in wholesale CBDCs. The agency announced the development in its Thursday blog post. According to the announcement, MAS aims to aid its collaboration with international partners through the wholesale usage of CBDCs.
Monkey Drainer steals 520 ETH worth of NFTs
As per emerging report from Peckshield, a renowned blockchain security firm, a monkey drainer has stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed pieces. The stolen assets, as reported, worth about 520 ETH, equivalent to over $824,200. This development thus makes it the second time that the drainer will engage in such atrocity within seven days.
