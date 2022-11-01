Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
County buys Mill Hall property as site for new District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners moved ahead on Thursday with recently announced plans to buy a property in Mill Hall, the site to ultimately house a new Magisterial District Court office for the Mill Hall area. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a sales agreement with Kevin and Sandra Conrad for the property at 379-381 Beech Creek Avenue, the amount $164,000. Board chairman Miles Kessinger said funding will come from federally provided American Rescue Plan dollars.
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
A Central Pa. group is among those preparing to challenge midterm election results
A recent political rally in Bloomsburg was a lot like any other this election season. Conservative activists and their followers had gathered to pump themselves up for the coming midterms. A stage adorned with patriotic decorations served as the focal point; six-foot-long banners plastered with words like “We the People,” “Freedom” and “Liberty” were tacked up.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
This is where political campaign signs are — and aren’t — allowed around Centre County
In most places, they’re not allowed in the right-of-way.
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
Victorian Christmas returns with celebration of historic district
The 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Holiday Tour returns this Nov. 18-20. The highly anticipated event, hosted by Preservation Williamsport, celebrates Williamsport's architectural heritage of vintage homes, mansions, museums, churches and other public structures. The Victorian Christmas Committees mission stands the test of time: "To build awareness and appreciation for the rich historic, architectural heritage of the greater Williamsport area and the importance of its preservation for future generations," according to...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
Williamsport devotes $1.6 million toward 2 revitalization projects
Harrisburg, Pa. – Two projects in the City of Williamsport received a total of $1.6 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) today to breathe new life into Williamsport’s Old City neighborhood, off the Basin Street exit. “These projects will support the businesses that anchor the city...
Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
