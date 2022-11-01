Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...

