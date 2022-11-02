ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More

Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
NEWARK, NJ
ESPN

Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

First Period--None. Penalties--N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Palmieri (Too Many Men on the Ice), 3:13; Romanov, NYI (Hooking), 7:53. Second Period--1, Detroit, Raymond 4 (Larkin, Kubalik), 6:29 (pp). 2, Detroit, Suter 2 (Erne, Seider), 12:51 (sh). Penalties--Wahlstrom, NYI (Roughing), 4:58; Pelech, NYI (Hooking), 5:42; Pelech, NYI (Misconduct), 5:42; Larkin, DET (Roughing), 11:47; Hronek, DET (Holding), 19:26.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland --  NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller 'not eligible'

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday the Boston Bruins did not consult the league before signing Mitchell Miller and that he would "need to see a whole bunch of things" going forward. Bettman's comments came a day after the Bruins announced they signed Miller, a prospect defenseman, to an entry-level...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Grading Blue Line & Goalies 10 Games Into Oilers 2022-23 Season

10 games into the 2022-23 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are 7-3-0. They started out a bit iffy on home ice, but since then, have rattled off five-straight wins and a perfect road record. They’re scoring in bunches and the defense is staying above water, but offering up opponents a few too many chances. Overall, things look good.

