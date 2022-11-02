Did you know there is a castle in Kentucky? It's true and you can visit!. Yep, you read that correctly! There is in fact a castle in the state of Kentucky. It looks like a scene out of a fairy tale, or at least like something you'd expect to see in another country. But in Kentucky, just a short drive from the tri-state there's a real-life castle that you can visit! The best part is, you can visit it, get married in it, or even stay the night in it! The Kentucky Castle is located in Versailles, Kentucky.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO