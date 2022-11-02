ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Newsletters Are Booming. Can Their Ad Products Catch Up?

Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Over the last decade, publishers’ drive to maximize their digital advertising revenues nearly ruined the open web, as the...
AdWeek

At Web Summit, Martin Sorrell Forecasts 2023 Marketing Turmoil

Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. LISBON—Marketers can expect a bumpy ride for at least the next year, as global political turmoil and a potential...
AdWeek

BDG Eliminates Part-Time Model, Converting or Laying Off Affected Staff

Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. The lifestyle and culture publisher Bustle Digital Group, which houses titles including Bustle, Gawker and Nylon, told employees Friday...
AdWeek

Purpose-Led Spaces Are Redefining the Music Industry

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. This summer, 4th Floor Creative was busy settling into Sony Music U.K.’s recently relocated London headquarters in King’s Cross. Preparing and completing any home or office move creates a moment for reflection, as one leaves familiar spaces and routines behind to discover new ones. Office space planning and design also offer insights into business focuses and priorities.
AdWeek

Grey NY Hires Adrian J. Hopkins as First SVP of Internal Culture and Communications

Grey New York has hired Adrian J. Hopkins as its first-ever senior vice president, internal culture and communications. The aim of the hire is to bolster a healthy internal employee culture, which the agency sees as essential to producing high quality creative work. “Given our hybrid dynamic, the way we...
AdWeek

Drizly Prepares for a Post-Pandemic Future

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With bars open and President Biden declaring the pandemic over, alcohol-delivery service Drizly is operating in an environment less conducive to people needing booze brought to their front door in a matter of minutes.
AdWeek

In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports

Whether it’s MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America’s sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there’s the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
AdWeek

Why Glenmorangie Wants to Keep Taking Its Brand to Unexpected Places

British artist and photographer Miles Aldridge is best known for his saturated, film noir-esque mise-en-scène, described as “everyday reality on acid.” For the past three years, he’s also been working with whisky maker Glenmorangie to bring its global “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign to life.
AdWeek

Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
The Hill

Twitter launches $8 per month subscription service including verification

Twitter launched its updated subscription service on Saturday, charging $7.99/month for a verification checkmark and other features. “Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” the company announced on its app’s page in the Apple app store. Twitter...
AdWeek

Sling TV Increases Monthly Subscription Prices

Sling TV is increasing its monthly subscription prices yet again. Sling TV Group President Gary Schanman announced the $5 price increase for its base services in a blog post. That makes Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 per month and Sling Orange & Blue $55 per month. While existing customers...
AdWeek

CNN Digital Names Matt Wells Head of EMEA Region

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN Digital Worldwide has named Matt Wells its new executive editor for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this new role,...
AdWeek

Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its “most affordable Christmas ever” with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
AdWeek

Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
AdWeek

Roku Tops 65 Million Active Accounts, but Advertising Revenue Lags

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Despite adding 2.3 million active accounts in the third quarter, Roku is still experiencing a slowdown in TV advertising spend, a trend that’s plagued the industry.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AKQA, Edelman, Oliver & More

It’s that moment between Halloween and the mad rush of the holidays, and while the Christmas ads are already flooding the internet and Mariah Carey is waking from her pre-holiday slumber, the agency world keeps on spinning. Here are the latest personnel moves from around the globe. AGI. Alliance...
AdWeek

As Netflix's Ad Tier Launches, Many Marketers Are Watching From the Sideline

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. When Netflix thinks viewers may no longer be paying attention after an extended time, the platform famously asks, “Are you still watching?” However, when talking to marketers about the streamer’s ad tier launch, there’s no need for an inquiry: Advertisers remain fixated on Netflix’s new AVOD model.
AdWeek

The Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Incompatible With Apple TV Devices

Bad news for Apple TV owners looking to sign up for Netflix’s ad-supported subscription. According to Variety, Netflix’s lower cost ad-supported subscription doesn’t work with Apple TV or Apple TV 4K devices. Netflix moved the launch of its ad-tier subscription from 2023 to early November, telling ad buyers it wanted its ad tier to come out before the December 8 debut of Disney+’s ad tier. The news came shortly after Netflix confirmed it snagged two Snap execs to run its advertising division, bringing on Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman as president of worldwide advertising and Snap’s vp of sales, Americas, Peter Naylor, to serve as vp of ad sales.

