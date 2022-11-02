Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Newsletters Are Booming. Can Their Ad Products Catch Up?
Over the last decade, publishers' drive to maximize their digital advertising revenues nearly ruined the open web, as the...
AdWeek
At Web Summit, Martin Sorrell Forecasts 2023 Marketing Turmoil
LISBON—Marketers can expect a bumpy ride for at least the next year, as global political turmoil and a potential...
AdWeek
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Goes From Multi-Hyphenate to Multi-State Operator in $185 Million Cannabis Deal
Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding a new pillar to his music, fashion, media and booze empire, becomes the latest celebrity to wade into the $27 billion American cannabis industry, but with a plan far more comprehensive than dropping a branded flower strain. Combs will acquire retail, growing and manufacturing...
AdWeek
BDG Eliminates Part-Time Model, Converting or Laying Off Affected Staff
The lifestyle and culture publisher Bustle Digital Group, which houses titles including Bustle, Gawker and Nylon, told employees Friday...
AdWeek
Purpose-Led Spaces Are Redefining the Music Industry
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. This summer, 4th Floor Creative was busy settling into Sony Music U.K.’s recently relocated London headquarters in King’s Cross. Preparing and completing any home or office move creates a moment for reflection, as one leaves familiar spaces and routines behind to discover new ones. Office space planning and design also offer insights into business focuses and priorities.
Here are the industries that added the most jobs in October — and the ones falling behind
The U.S. economy gained 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday. The latest figure is down slightly from September but still well above economists’ predictions of a 190,000-job gain. Despite high inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and deepening anxiety about a recession in 2023, the...
AdWeek
Grey NY Hires Adrian J. Hopkins as First SVP of Internal Culture and Communications
Grey New York has hired Adrian J. Hopkins as its first-ever senior vice president, internal culture and communications. The aim of the hire is to bolster a healthy internal employee culture, which the agency sees as essential to producing high quality creative work. “Given our hybrid dynamic, the way we...
AdWeek
Drizly Prepares for a Post-Pandemic Future
With bars open and President Biden declaring the pandemic over, alcohol-delivery service Drizly is operating in an environment less conducive to people needing booze brought to their front door in a matter of minutes.
AdWeek
In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports
Whether it’s MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America’s sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there’s the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
AdWeek
Why Glenmorangie Wants to Keep Taking Its Brand to Unexpected Places
British artist and photographer Miles Aldridge is best known for his saturated, film noir-esque mise-en-scène, described as “everyday reality on acid.” For the past three years, he’s also been working with whisky maker Glenmorangie to bring its global “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign to life.
AdWeek
Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations
With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
Twitter launches $8 per month subscription service including verification
Twitter launched its updated subscription service on Saturday, charging $7.99/month for a verification checkmark and other features. “Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” the company announced on its app’s page in the Apple app store. Twitter...
AdWeek
Sling TV Increases Monthly Subscription Prices
Sling TV is increasing its monthly subscription prices yet again. Sling TV Group President Gary Schanman announced the $5 price increase for its base services in a blog post. That makes Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 per month and Sling Orange & Blue $55 per month. While existing customers...
AdWeek
CNN Digital Names Matt Wells Head of EMEA Region
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN Digital Worldwide has named Matt Wells its new executive editor for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this new role,...
AdWeek
Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis
As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its "most affordable Christmas ever" with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
AdWeek
Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
AdWeek
Roku Tops 65 Million Active Accounts, but Advertising Revenue Lags
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Despite adding 2.3 million active accounts in the third quarter, Roku is still experiencing a slowdown in TV advertising spend, a trend that’s plagued the industry.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: AKQA, Edelman, Oliver & More
It’s that moment between Halloween and the mad rush of the holidays, and while the Christmas ads are already flooding the internet and Mariah Carey is waking from her pre-holiday slumber, the agency world keeps on spinning. Here are the latest personnel moves from around the globe. AGI. Alliance...
AdWeek
As Netflix's Ad Tier Launches, Many Marketers Are Watching From the Sideline
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. When Netflix thinks viewers may no longer be paying attention after an extended time, the platform famously asks, “Are you still watching?” However, when talking to marketers about the streamer’s ad tier launch, there’s no need for an inquiry: Advertisers remain fixated on Netflix’s new AVOD model.
AdWeek
The Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Incompatible With Apple TV Devices
Bad news for Apple TV owners looking to sign up for Netflix’s ad-supported subscription. According to Variety, Netflix’s lower cost ad-supported subscription doesn’t work with Apple TV or Apple TV 4K devices. Netflix moved the launch of its ad-tier subscription from 2023 to early November, telling ad buyers it wanted its ad tier to come out before the December 8 debut of Disney+’s ad tier. The news came shortly after Netflix confirmed it snagged two Snap execs to run its advertising division, bringing on Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman as president of worldwide advertising and Snap’s vp of sales, Americas, Peter Naylor, to serve as vp of ad sales.
