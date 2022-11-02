ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Balls: It's the 'wrong time' for Matt Hancock to enter I'm A Celebrity jungle

By Kerri-Ann Roper
 3 days ago

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls has said he thinks Matt Hancock is “totally crackers” to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The MP was suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party on Tuesday after he was revealed as a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders for the ITV reality show.

Mr Balls said he is worried it could be a misjudgment from the former health secretary.

He said: “Personally, I think good luck to him. But I think he is totally crackers to do this.

“Because I think it’s the wrong place to do it from, the wrong time and the wrong programme. To do it as a sitting MP just brings all these questions.

“He’s lost the whip, Sunak the Prime Minister is clearly furious, his constituents are going to be up in arms. He’s been paid to do this while he’s also going to the jungle.

“I mean, look, to be fair, Boris Johnson was on a Caribbean beach two weeks ago and he’s a sitting MP. But you know, this is a different thing.

“Secondly, this is the guy who was the health secretary during the pandemic, we have not had the inquiry yet.

“And therefore, it just brings back for so many people so much pain and suffering and it’s not something that you can make light of, until we’ve gone through that inquiry process.”

Mr Balls, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, compared the BBC dancing contest to the ITV reality TV show – which starts on Sunday.

“And then finally, Strictly, nice, warm, fun programme. I’m A Celebrity is tough. And you know, the other contestants will be you know, I think supportive,” he said.

“And if he gets the tokens and brings in the food, then he’ll be popular. But, you know, I mean, to eat an ostrich anus, live on television, while still a sitting MP and then ask the public do you want to see me do it again?

“I think they might want to see him do it. … I just worry for him that, wrong programme, wrong timing, wrong place to do it from, shouldn’t be doing it, but you know, it’s gonna be fun, isn’t it? We’re looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile the West Suffolk MP is facing questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving office.

Mr Hancock did not seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before agreeing to the appearance, the PA news agency understands.

Lord Pickles, the Conservative chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, which advises on post-ministerial jobs, is expected to write to Mr Hancock to demand clarification.

Under the rules, Mr Hancock should seek clearance from Acoba for any new employment or appointments he takes on until next June.

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The House of Commons is in recess from November 10-14 but celebrities could spend up to three weeks in the jungle – meaning Mr Hancock would miss significant Commons business, including the Autumn Statement on November 17, if he remains in the contest.

Penny Mordaunt says Splash! reality show gig didn’t affect her duties as MP

Penny Mordaunt defended her reality television experiences and said it did not affect her duties as an MP after Matt Hancock’s move to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was raised in parliament.Discussing her appearance on ITV show Splash! in 2014, the Commons leader said she was compared to “a paving slab being pushed off a scaffold” – but insisted she could still work as an MP.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was joining the ITV reality show at a time when parliament is sitting.Government minister Graham Stuart...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Ian Hislop praised for calling out ‘hypocrite’ Gary Neville on Have I Got News For You

Ian Hislop is being praised for his “bang on” comments to Gary Neville on Have I Got News For You.The satirical panel show’s latest episode was broadcast on Friday (4 November), and was guest hosted by the retired footballer. When the subject of the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar came up, Hislop did not hold back.When the former Manchester United pro, who is commentating at the sporting contest, asked Hislop if “it’s coming home”, he replied: “What, your reputation?”The decision to attend the contest in Qatar has been branded “unacceptable” due to the country’s human rights record as well...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her sunbathing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to cover...
Helen Skelton explains why she had ‘face like thunder’ when Strictly partner hinted at marriage breakdown

Helen Skelton has explained why she had a “face like thunder” when her Strictly Come Dancing partner addressed her marriage breakdown on air.The Countryfile presenter and professional dancer Gorka Marquez were being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman when Marquez hinted at the “rough time” Skelton has had in recent months.In April, Skelton revealed that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent...
Princess of Wales attends Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of...
Gina Miller urges Starmer and Davey to give her a clear run at unseating senior Tory

Democracy campaigner Gina Miller has issued an appeal to Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to stand down their candidates in a leading Tory’s seat at the next general election to give her a better chance of unseating him.Ms Miller is planning to fight the constituency of Epsom & Ewell in Surrey in the election expected in 2024 as a candidate for the True and Fair Party (TFP), which she founded last year and now leads.As one of up to 30 TFP candidates, she hopes to oust former transport secretary Chris Grayling, who has held the seat for the Conservatives since...
London protests: Corbyn calls Sunak’s upcoming budget ‘a tax giveaway for the super rich’

Jeremy Corbyn says he “does not have high hopes” for the upcoming Budget, suggesting the government will provide another “tax giveaway to the super rich”.The former Labour leader was speaking at a protest in central London on Saturday, which saw demonstrators gather to call for a general election.“We now have a new prime minister and a new chancellor, I don’t have high hopes for this Budget,” Mr Corbyn said.“What I suspect is, it will be another tax giveaway to the super rich, another pass by for all those that are avoiding tax.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - liveRishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27Return of Braverman ‘puts Sunak hopes of survival at risk’
‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
UK Twitter staff given three days to choose representatives ahead of job cuts

Twitter workers who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment.The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.Workers in the UK have been told the company plans to inform and consult employee representatives ahead of potential redundancies, as required by employment law.An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee.Regarding Twitter’s...
Suella Braverman plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays

Home secretary Suella Braverman risks inflaming the migration row with plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays to verify their age.The move comes after Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, told cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by asylum seekers.As counterterrorist police took charge of the investigation into the firebombing of a separate immigration facility in Kent, it emerged that Ms Braverman’s incendiary remark had not been cleared with No 10. And Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson declined...
Huge crowds join People’s Assembly march calling for general election now

Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls for a national poll, fairer pay settlements, new cost of living support measures and more.“The government is in a...
