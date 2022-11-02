Read full article on original website
NPR
This elderly African penguin wears special shoes to treat its foot condition
A geriatric African penguin at the New England Aquarium got adorable custom shoes to help treat its foot condition. Our next story is about a pair of shoes and a creature named Beach Donkey. (SOUNDBITE OF BEACH DONKEY VOCALIZING) KELLY: Now, that is not a donkey you're hearing, it just...
NPR
Big food companies commit to 'regenerative agriculture' but skepticism remains
Ahead of the international climate change conference in Egypt next week, major food corporations today announced a plan to address their greenhouse gas emissions connected to agriculture supply chains. Dana Cronin reports. DANA CRONIN, BYLINE: The world's food system accounts for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the...
NPR
Respiratory infections are surging among children
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Douglas Carlson of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine about a spike in RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, infections in children.
NPR
Vet the Vote encourages veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers
A group called Vet the Vote is encouraging veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers in an atmosphere made tense by heated rhetoric and even threats against poll workers. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The attack last week on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is...
NPR
The next step in harnessing clean wind energy could be building electrical grids in the ocean
The electrical grid can't handle the amount of offshore wind power expected to be built and it may require putting transmission lines in the ocean. Offshore wind farms are poised to deliver a lot of carbon-free electricity, but the electrical grid in many coastal areas can't handle that load. As WBUR's Miriam Wasser reports, one solution may be to lay an electrical grid in the ocean.
NPR
These two omicron subvariants could be the source of another COVID surge
Two subvariants that have emerged from the soup of Omicron offspring are among the most adept at evading immunity. They appear poised to become dominant in the U.S. and could fuel a new surge. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Pandemic still isn't over. Two omicron subvariants have new ways to get around...
NPR
CDC issues a revamp of opiod guidelines, giving clinicians more leeway
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a long-anticipated revamp of opioid guidelines that give clinicians more leeway in prescribing the medicines for pain. Many doctors in the U.S. are uneasy when it comes to prescribing opioids, considering the risks of addiction and overdose. But opioids are necessary to treat some kinds of pain. And today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidelines on when and how the drug should be prescribed. NPR health reporter Will Stone has been studying these new guidelines. Hey there, Will.
NPR
Woman buys the house her mother cleaned for decades
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In a touch of fate, a New Mexico woman bought the house that her mother used to clean for 43 years. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo would accompany her mom as she cleaned the house, she told The New York Times. She fell in love with the house, dreamt about living in it. And now Naranjo has filled it with her own decorations, along with many of the home's original ones that inspired her to live there in the first place.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The Mississippi River is one of the biggest trade routes in America. And right now, it's a disaster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GINGER ZEE: The mighty Mississippi River is the measly Mississippi. CHANG: That's how ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee describes it. And that's because over the past two...
