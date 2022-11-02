The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a long-anticipated revamp of opioid guidelines that give clinicians more leeway in prescribing the medicines for pain. Many doctors in the U.S. are uneasy when it comes to prescribing opioids, considering the risks of addiction and overdose. But opioids are necessary to treat some kinds of pain. And today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidelines on when and how the drug should be prescribed. NPR health reporter Will Stone has been studying these new guidelines. Hey there, Will.

