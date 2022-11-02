ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NPR

Big food companies commit to 'regenerative agriculture' but skepticism remains

Ahead of the international climate change conference in Egypt next week, major food corporations today announced a plan to address their greenhouse gas emissions connected to agriculture supply chains. Dana Cronin reports. DANA CRONIN, BYLINE: The world's food system accounts for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the...
IOWA STATE
NPR

Respiratory infections are surging among children

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Douglas Carlson of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine about a spike in RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, infections in children.
NPR

The next step in harnessing clean wind energy could be building electrical grids in the ocean

The electrical grid can't handle the amount of offshore wind power expected to be built and it may require putting transmission lines in the ocean. Offshore wind farms are poised to deliver a lot of carbon-free electricity, but the electrical grid in many coastal areas can't handle that load. As WBUR's Miriam Wasser reports, one solution may be to lay an electrical grid in the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

CDC issues a revamp of opiod guidelines, giving clinicians more leeway

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a long-anticipated revamp of opioid guidelines that give clinicians more leeway in prescribing the medicines for pain. Many doctors in the U.S. are uneasy when it comes to prescribing opioids, considering the risks of addiction and overdose. But opioids are necessary to treat some kinds of pain. And today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidelines on when and how the drug should be prescribed. NPR health reporter Will Stone has been studying these new guidelines. Hey there, Will.
NPR

Woman buys the house her mother cleaned for decades

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In a touch of fate, a New Mexico woman bought the house that her mother used to clean for 43 years. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo would accompany her mom as she cleaned the house, she told The New York Times. She fell in love with the house, dreamt about living in it. And now Naranjo has filled it with her own decorations, along with many of the home's original ones that inspired her to live there in the first place.
NEW MEXICO STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

The Mississippi River is one of the biggest trade routes in America. And right now, it's a disaster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GINGER ZEE: The mighty Mississippi River is the measly Mississippi. CHANG: That's how ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee describes it. And that's because over the past two...
WISCONSIN STATE

