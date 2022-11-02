ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance

My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
Cleveland Jewish News

Erdogan: Rapprochement with Israel to continue apace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that his country’s rapprochement with Jerusalem would continue irrespective of the outcome of Israel’s national elections, Reuters reported. “Whatever the election result, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a sustainable basis, based on mutual respect for sensitivities...
Cleveland Jewish News

Republicans must defund UN, stop appeasement of Iran

Few if any Americans will be casting their ballots in the midterms based on their views about foreign policy. But if current polling trends hold, the outcome of the 2022 elections could have a major impact on the conduct of both the Biden administration and the United Nations. The only...
Cleveland Jewish News

US: We hope Israel’s next gov’t is open and tolerant

The Biden administration hopes the next Israeli government continues to uphold the countries’ shared values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. “What makes this [Washington-Jerusalem] relationship so...
Cleveland Jewish News

Plane makes 9-hour stop in Iran with IDF soldier aboard

An Israel Defense Forces soldier ended up on Iranian soil last week, the IDF said on Wednesday. The female soldier, 19, was returning from a visit to her family in Uzbekistan on a flight from Tashkent due to stop in Dubai when another passenger had a medical emergency, forcing the pilot to change course to Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
Cleveland Jewish News

At summit, Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central

After the Arab League’s first summit meeting in three years, the leaders assembled in Algiers declared on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains their top priority. Still, they omitted to mention their own divisions over possible peace agreements with Israel or the right-wing’s victory in this week’s election there.
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government

(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
Cleveland Jewish News

How were the 2022 Israeli elections different from the previous four?

How were these elections in Israel different from the previous four?. To answer this question, in this week’s post-election “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick is joined by her old friend and erstwhile co-host, author and columnist Gadi Taub. Glick and Taub look at the election’s results and compare...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lightning coalition: Netanyahu seeks to form government in two weeks

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to form a governing coalition in just two weeks, by Nov. 15, the date of the swearing-in of the new Knesset, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. Netanyahu’s move reflects his confidence that he will easily form a government, as he would normally be given...
Cleveland Jewish News

With 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc drops to 64

With 99% of the votes tallied, the right-wing bloc led by opposition leader and Likud Party Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu dropped to 64 Knesset seats from 65, the Central Elections Committee reported on Thursday afternoon. The one-seat loss came at the expense of United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party and reliable...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli coalition negotiations get underway

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked Likud Party ally Yariv Levin with beginning coalition negotiations, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Levin has already started reaching out to the party heads in Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, which includes the Religious Zionism Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism, according to the Channel 12 report.
Cleveland Jewish News

The political process: Key steps in the formation of Israel’s next gov’t

With Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following his right-religious bloc’s apparent victory in Tuesday’s national elections, focus is beginning to shift to the political process that will culminate with the formation of the Jewish state’s next governing coalition.
Cleveland Jewish News

Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum

JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.

