Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance
My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
Cleveland Jewish News
Erdogan: Rapprochement with Israel to continue apace
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that his country’s rapprochement with Jerusalem would continue irrespective of the outcome of Israel’s national elections, Reuters reported. “Whatever the election result, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a sustainable basis, based on mutual respect for sensitivities...
Cleveland Jewish News
Republicans must defund UN, stop appeasement of Iran
Few if any Americans will be casting their ballots in the midterms based on their views about foreign policy. But if current polling trends hold, the outcome of the 2022 elections could have a major impact on the conduct of both the Biden administration and the United Nations. The only...
Cleveland Jewish News
US: We hope Israel’s next gov’t is open and tolerant
The Biden administration hopes the next Israeli government continues to uphold the countries’ shared values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. “What makes this [Washington-Jerusalem] relationship so...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plane makes 9-hour stop in Iran with IDF soldier aboard
An Israel Defense Forces soldier ended up on Iranian soil last week, the IDF said on Wednesday. The female soldier, 19, was returning from a visit to her family in Uzbekistan on a flight from Tashkent due to stop in Dubai when another passenger had a medical emergency, forcing the pilot to change course to Shiraz in southern Iran.
Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
Cleveland Jewish News
At summit, Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central
After the Arab League’s first summit meeting in three years, the leaders assembled in Algiers declared on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains their top priority. Still, they omitted to mention their own divisions over possible peace agreements with Israel or the right-wing’s victory in this week’s election there.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
Cleveland Jewish News
How were the 2022 Israeli elections different from the previous four?
How were these elections in Israel different from the previous four?. To answer this question, in this week’s post-election “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick is joined by her old friend and erstwhile co-host, author and columnist Gadi Taub. Glick and Taub look at the election’s results and compare...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lightning coalition: Netanyahu seeks to form government in two weeks
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to form a governing coalition in just two weeks, by Nov. 15, the date of the swearing-in of the new Knesset, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. Netanyahu’s move reflects his confidence that he will easily form a government, as he would normally be given...
Cleveland Jewish News
The day after Israel’s election, these Jewish groups still are reticent about speaking out about extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Few of the American Jewish groups who would not speak out about the prospect of extremists in government before Israel’s elections have done so the day after, even though Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right provocateur, seems headed for a position of power. The Conference of Presidents...
Cleveland Jewish News
For some Americans who moved to Israel, this week’s election results are conjuring 2016 deja vu
(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate. “All day I’ve been thinking about...
Cleveland Jewish News
With 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc drops to 64
With 99% of the votes tallied, the right-wing bloc led by opposition leader and Likud Party Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu dropped to 64 Knesset seats from 65, the Central Elections Committee reported on Thursday afternoon. The one-seat loss came at the expense of United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party and reliable...
Cleveland Jewish News
Wisconsin senate race goes to the wire as Dems’ candidate suspected of anti-Israel views
The party out of power usually does well in American midterm elections, but until recently, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), bidding for a third term, trailed his challenger from across the aisle. The latest surveys now show Johnson with a slight lead over Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, but...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli coalition negotiations get underway
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked Likud Party ally Yariv Levin with beginning coalition negotiations, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Levin has already started reaching out to the party heads in Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, which includes the Religious Zionism Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism, according to the Channel 12 report.
Cleveland Jewish News
The political process: Key steps in the formation of Israel’s next gov’t
With Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following his right-religious bloc’s apparent victory in Tuesday’s national elections, focus is beginning to shift to the political process that will culminate with the formation of the Jewish state’s next governing coalition.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘That’s a father to love?’ Jewish author unpacks state of denial for son of Nazi fugitive
Did Otto von Wachter, a high-ranking SS member and one-time governor of Krakow, die of a liver infection? Or was he poisoned by someone seeking revenge for the Nazis’ crimes against humanity?. That’s one of the questions examined in Philippe Sands’ book, The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.
Comments / 0