Distressing calls for urgent help were made to emergency services hours before the deadly crush in Seoul’s crowded Itaewon district, transcripts released Tuesday show. “I think people might be crushed,” one caller told dispatchers. “I barely escaped, but there are too many people. I think you need to intervene.” “This is chaos. Chaos,” another said. “I’m not even kidding.” Another transcript read: “We’re all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster.” At least 156 people died and another 157 were injured in the crush on Saturday. South Korea’s police chief on Tuesday said the crowd control was “inadequate” in Itaewon at the time, as just 137 officers were sent to the area as around 100,000 people per night were expected in the neighborhood’s tight alleyways for popular Halloween festivities.Read it at The Washington Post

4 DAYS AGO