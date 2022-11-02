Bitcoin’s [BTC] 7-day performance has left the cryptocurrency with an uptick of 1.78% on the charts. In fact, at press time, the crypto was priced at $20,900. What this suggested is that while BTC has been on the up lately, it has struggled to build on its recent price appreciation. Needless to say, there’s still the looming risk of the crypto falling below $20k again. Ergo, the question – Can BTC bulls finally retain some semblance of control?

18 HOURS AGO