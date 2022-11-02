Read full article on original website
Assessing Bitcoin’s [BTC] chances of a bullish comeback after…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] 7-day performance has left the cryptocurrency with an uptick of 1.78% on the charts. In fact, at press time, the crypto was priced at $20,900. What this suggested is that while BTC has been on the up lately, it has struggled to build on its recent price appreciation. Needless to say, there’s still the looming risk of the crypto falling below $20k again. Ergo, the question – Can BTC bulls finally retain some semblance of control?
Fantom [FTM]: Unravelling the effects of 24-hour gains on its future trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Fantom reclaimed critical support levels over the past 24 hours and exhibited a bullish inclination. FTM’s funding rates marked an improvement while they stood positive on most exchanges.
SHIB whale activity curtails downside; here’s what investors should expect next
Not so long ago, the Shiba Inu [SHIB] community was wondering when SHIB would bounce off its short-term support or crash further. The narrative has changed since then after the rally it delivered at the tail end of October. Nevertheless, it is off to a bearish start this month but will we see prices revert to the lower range or will the bulls dominate?
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
$DOGE: Coin Bureau on Why Dogecoin Would Be a Great Choice of Crypto for Twitter
On Tuesday (1 November 2022), crypto market commentary show Coin Bureau ralked about why Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who completed his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last week, might want to bring Dogecoin into Twitter. Dogecoin was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly...
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
EthereumPoW [ETHW]: How a forked chain is leading others on this front
While most networks saw their DeFi TVLs appreciate in October, newly-forked chain EthereumPoW [ETHW] led with the highest TVL hike. This, according to data from CryptoRank. As per DefiLlama, at press time, 15 DeFi protocols were housed within the proof-of-work network with a TVL of $5.54 million. Towards the beginning of October, TVL on EthereumPoW stood at $1.42 million. However, as more DeFi protocols were launched on the chain within the 31-day period, its TVL grew by 365% to close the trading month with a TVL of $6.6 million.
AVAX embarks on a relief sell-off; is it the right time to buy
AVAX is off to a bearish start this month, which is unsurprising considering its 35% upside at its recent peak, from October lows. This is contrary to AVAX’s bullish long-term outlook underscored by healthy developments. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. One such example of favorable development...
Why Twitter isn’t always Dogecoin’s [DOGE] friend on the price charts
Amid reports of Twitter ceasing its crypto-integration scheme, Dogecoin [DOGE] lost over 11% of its value in 24 hours. The memecoin had surged by more than 130% following Twitter’s acquisition by outspoken DOGE supporter Elon Musk, Binance‘s support for the buy-out, and a brief market recovery. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
Litecoin decouples from the rest of the market, should you go long on it?
Ranked as the #20 cryptocurrency asset with the largest market capitalization, the past few months have been marked by a rally in the price of Litecoin [LTC], data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the LTC/BTC trading pair has seen a surge in its price in the...
Can AIPs save ApeCoin [APE] from the bearish storm in the near-term
ApeCoin [APE] recently shared some important information regarding its ApeCoin Improvement Proposals (AIPs), which are suggestions intended to enhance the network. According to the latest update, ApeCoin’s AIP-134 to establish a bug bounty program for the staking system outlined in AIPs-21 and 22 got passed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
OpenSea Polygon outperformed OpenSea Ethereum in October, here’s why
As more people move away from speculative asset classes, leading NFTs marketplace OpenSea continues to suffer a decline in its share by market volume and number of users. Furthering its 10-month decline streak, recent data from Dune Analytics showed that OpenSea Ethereum closed October with a severe drop in all of its key metrics.
TRX investors may want to pay attention to the network’s latest update
TRON network recently released its latest weekly update, one that you might want to look into especially if you are a TRX trader/investor. In fact, some argue that these developments might influence the demand for TRX going forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Tron (TRX)for 2023-24 The network...
