tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
tipranks.com
ON Semiconductor Stock (NASDAQ:ON): 5-Star Analyst Sees Plenty of Potential
ON Semiconductor (onsemi) posted a lackluster outlook for the fourth quarter earlier this week. However, analyst Christopher Rolland is positive about the company overcoming near-term hurdles and showing remarkable growth beyond 2023, on the path paved by the new management. Chip component manufacturer ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), also known as onsemi,...
tipranks.com
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Aurinia Tanks Upon Low Patient Uptake for Lupkynis and Reduced Outlook
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) tanked in pre-market trading on Thursday as new patient enrollment for Lupkynis declined in Q3 versus the second quarter. As a result, the fully integrated biopharmaceutical company has also adjusted its “net revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022.”
tipranks.com
Virax Biolabs Pops On Launch of Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit
Shares of Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) popped in morning trading on Thursday after the biotechnology company announced the launch and distribution of an RSV-Influenza-COVID Triple Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit in markets like the European Union (EU), which accept the CE mark. The test kits are for use in both...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
tipranks.com
FuboTV Up After Strong Q3 Showing
Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform reported revenues of $224.81 million, up by 43.5% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $11.5 million. Adjusted loss came in at $0.52 per share, better than analysts’ expectations...
tipranks.com
Rapid7 Plummets after Slashing Outlook
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have lost nearly a quarter of their value today after the company slashed its outlook. The company’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 26% year-over-year to $176 million and EPS at $0.14 came in ahead of expectations by $0.09. Further, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 24% over the prior year to $684 million.
tipranks.com
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Releases Earnings Report: Shares Gain in After-Hours
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) gained over 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.81, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Chipping Away Investors’ Wealth
Intel stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. The ongoing challenges don’t appear to indicate a recovery in the foreseeable future. While patience pays in the stock market, this hasn’t been the case for the shareholders of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). For instance, if you have been holding INTC stock for about five years (a considerable investment horizon), you are probably sitting on a loss of about 41%.
tipranks.com
Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ: QCOM) Down after Dismal Forecast
Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell more than 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.13, which was in line with analysts’ consensus estimates. Sales increased 22.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $11.4...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) Stock?
Lumen Technologies misses Street’s Q3 EPS estimate by a wide margin. LUMN stock, which has a Neutral Smart Score on TipRanks, slips about 15% after hours. Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) slumped in after-hours trading following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Further, the communication, security, and cloud services provider announced the elimination of its dividend. Earnings miss and dividend elimination didn’t sit well with the investors, leading to a selloff in LUMN stock. Investors should note that Lumen has a Neutral Smart Score on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Remains Volatile; Should You Invest?
The momentum in SoFi’s business continued in Q3. However, concerns around loan originations amid rising interest rates could play spoilsport. As we expected, the momentum in SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) business was sustained in Q3. Its stellar financial performance makes it a solid long-term stock. However, concerns around loan originations amid rising interest rates and a weak macro environment raise concerns and keep the stock volatile.
tipranks.com
Moderna Pares Early Meltdown After Ugly Q3
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged in pre-market trading on Thursday as the messenger RNA (mRNA) biotechnology company’s Q3 earnings missed estimates. The company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, a drop of 32% year-over-year, missing Street estimates by $170 million. The fall in revenues was mainly due to a...
tipranks.com
NerdWallet Posts an Impressive Q3 Turnaround
Financial guidance platform NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) has posted impressive third-quarter numbers. Revenue surged 44.8% year-over-year to $142.6 million, outperforming estimates by nearly $8 million. EPS at $0.01 came in better than consensus by $0.14. The company is aiming to be a trusted financial system and has identified three pillars for growth...
tipranks.com
Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Falls on Gloomy Q4 Forecast
Roku shares plunged on a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter, even as the company delivered better-than-anticipated Q3 results. Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) third-quarter results surpassed consensus estimates, but shares plunged as the company expects the fourth quarter to remain under pressure due to tough economic conditions. The leading streaming hardware...
tipranks.com
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
tipranks.com
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
tipranks.com
Turtle Beach Races Ahead on Q3 Performance
Gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) has delivered a third-quarter beat and shares of the company are up nearly 21% today. While revenue dropped 39.9% year-over-year to $51.3 million, the figure was still better than the Street’s expectations by ~$4.5 million. The drop in revenue was attributable to lower demand due to decreased discretionary spending and lower retailer inventories.
tipranks.com
Fortinet Stock (NASDAQ: FTNT) Plunges despite a Solid Earnings Report
Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) plunged in after-hours trading despite a solid third quarter and better-than-expected guidance. Indeed, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.33, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.27 per share. In addition, Sales increased 32.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.15 billion. This was higher than the $1.124 billion that analysts were looking for.
