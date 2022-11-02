Health insurance premiums for America’s workers are primed for a big jump in 2023 after largely plateauing this year. For families who get health insurance through their employer, annual out-of-pocket costs for premiums ran an average of $6,106 this year, or an approximate 2% increase from $5,969 in 2021, according to a new study by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). For singles, out-of-pocket spending on premiums rose from $1,299 in 2021 to $1,327 this year, another increase of about 2%.

