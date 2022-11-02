Read full article on original website
Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life
In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...
moneytalksnews.com
Most People Say They’ve Reduced or Stopped Saving for Retirement Because of Inflation
Saving enough for retirement is no easy feat, and a new survey indicates eye-popping inflation is making it much more difficult. More than half of Americans (54%) say they have cut back on retirement contributions or stopped saving entirely, according to a survey of 1,004 people from insurance company Allianz Life. The grim reality is a direct result of the highest levels of inflation in four decades.
moneytalksnews.com
Why Your Health Insurance Premiums Could Balloon in 2023
Health insurance premiums for America’s workers are primed for a big jump in 2023 after largely plateauing this year. For families who get health insurance through their employer, annual out-of-pocket costs for premiums ran an average of $6,106 this year, or an approximate 2% increase from $5,969 in 2021, according to a new study by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). For singles, out-of-pocket spending on premiums rose from $1,299 in 2021 to $1,327 this year, another increase of about 2%.
moneytalksnews.com
Which Generation Has the Most Super Savers?
Some folks know how to save a buck or two. But when you take it to the next level, you reach “super saver” status. Super savers are those who participate in a 401(k) or similar retirement plan and earmark more than 10% of their salary to such an account, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
moneytalksnews.com
Are You Better Off Waiting to Start Social Security Benefits?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Most of us count down the days, months, and even years in anticipation of starting Social Security. In fact, besides qualifying for Medicare, perhaps the retirement event many most look forward to is the day we can start receiving these benefits. Song...
