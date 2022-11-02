Read full article on original website
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?
USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?
GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness
The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line before finding strong trendline support at about 110.800. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index now appears to be trading just beneath the 100-hour MA...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 01, 2022
USDX (USD Index) Traders are awaiting the announcement of the U.S interest rate by the Fed this week. Under the current situation, the U.S dollar index continues to maintain the bullish pressure and start moving upward. Consensus sees a 75 bps rate-hike which means a 50 bps rate-hike is negative for the U.S dollar index.
US October Jobs Report Could Boost EUR/USD’s Corrective Rally
The EUR/USD currency pair fell to a three-week low of 0.9770. The recent rise in the central currency pair may be in preparation for Friday’s US jobs report and Christine Lagarde’s speech. Thursday was the fourth day in a row that the quote went down. The US dollar...
GBP/USD Rose After Fed’s Dovish Announcement; Gains Remain Modest
The goal of GBP/USD currency pair bulls is the 50% mean reversion level of the last drop. The bears have to go below 1.1100. Jerome Powell, who is in charge of the Fed, said that the temporary base effects and bottlenecks are to blame for inflation. He also said the Fed wouldn’t do anything unless there were “significant improvements.” “The economy has a long way to go,” says the head of the Fed.
EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After US Spending Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair peaked at 0.6517 on Thursday before falling to bounce back off the 0.6392 level on Friday....
EUR/USD Trades Near 0.9900 After Losing More Ground
At the start of the week, sellers were in charge, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell back to the 0.9900 area. Last week’s high for EUR/USD was above 1.0100. On Monday, as the dollar continues to recover, the pair trades near 0.9900. Investors still like the dollar because they...
GBP/USD Correction to Area of Interest Ahead of BOE
GBPUSD is trending higher on its 4-hour time frame, but the pair is in the middle of a pullback to a former resistance zone. This area lines up with other potential support levels that might be enough to keep losses in check. In particular, the broken ceiling around the 1.1300...
USD/CAD Unfollows Six-Day Uptrend as Fed Announces Bigger Rate Hike
On Thursday’s Asian session, the USD/CAD currency pair could not persist in its five-day winning streak at 1.3690. The Loonie pair was right to break above the downward-sloping resistance line from October 13 and the 21-day moving average (DMA) the day before. Bearish MACD signs have weakened, which is good news for bulls.
USD/JPY Rallies to Trade Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair traded at a session low of about 145.979 before rallying to trade above 147.436. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
GBP/USD Aims to Rise Over 1.1517 As Market Sentiment Improves
In the early European session, the GBP/USD pair went from 1.1460 to 1.1517. The cable has gone up because people are willing to take more risks. As uncertainty about Fed policy decreases, investors put their money into risky assets. S&P500 futures got better after a bad day on Monday. The...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Struggles for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
The US dollar is struggling for direction on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates. Most of the financial markets also could not find a particular way to trade, leaving investors to home in on some of the latest economic data to determine the trajectory of monetary policy.
USD/JPY Extends Declines to 146.651 Despite Strong US Jobs Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade at about 146.651 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min...
Bitcoin Completes Upward Breakout After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The bitcoin price has completed an upward breakout from a descending channel formation after bouncing off the 100-hour moving average line. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency bottomed at about $20,000 before rallying to trade at $20,689. The BTC/USD has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour MA...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 02, 2022
U.S stock futures cautious ahead of the Fed rate-hike. This month, the market might already be priced in a 75 bps rate-hike. However, if the Fed surprises the market with a 50 bps rate hike then the market will rally. On the other hand, if the Fed decides to become more aggressive then it will spread fear in the market. At the current time, the market seems already priced in a 75 bps rate-hike and prepare for a 50 bps rate-hike next month and another 25 bps in Q1 2023.
