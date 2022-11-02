Read full article on original website
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless
Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford
Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
One More Night to Support Canyon Bands Before They Head to State
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
No Polk Street? Here’s Where Amarillo Drag Racers Moved To.
One of the Amarillo traditions back in the day was dragging. Drag racing and cruising was a popular way of life and there were a whole ton of clubs that were dedicated just to those things. Polk St. was THE spot to go for the longest time, but around 30...
Amarillo challenges Civic Center funding-related judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday afternoon, the city of Amarillo’s legal team is responding to the final judgment made in the Civic Center funding-related litigation in October, asking Retired Judge William Sowder find facts and conclusions of law for the final judgment and ultimately request Sowder […]
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
Medi Park a Great Place for a Nice Walk Along with a Story in Amarillo
The summer months are over. The hot weather is behind us. It is a great time to spend some much-needed time outside. I did that the other day and decided to take a walk around Medi Park. While I was taking a nice little stroll I noticed something that I...
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
Halloween In Amarillo? MUCH Better Experience Than Last Year!
2021 was a big year of change for my family. We moved to Amarillo from Austin earlier in the year and it was a bit of a culture shock. As the months went by, we started to get comfortable with the city but we were approaching the holidays. The first one up was Halloween.
Full STEAM Ahead? Amarillo Offering Lego Robotics Courses.
One thing I've noticed that was missing from the Amarillo school system when we moved here was the lack of offerings for STEM and STEAM kids. The school system we were a part of in Austin offered full-on STEAM and STEM classes as part of the curriculum there. It was called the GT program, and my oldest was lined up in GT courses for each one of his classes.
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo
Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
KFDA
42nd annual Christmas Roundup to kick off holiday shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Thousands of shoppers are expected at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend for the 42nd annual Christmas Roundup. Holiday shopping will kick off Friday and runs until Sunday until 8:00 p.m. For more information on Christmas Roundup schedule, click here. This year, merchants will set up pop-up...
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
