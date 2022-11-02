ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users

So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
AMARILLO, TX
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless

Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
AMARILLO, TX
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
CANYON, TX
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford

Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
HEREFORD, TX
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Full STEAM Ahead? Amarillo Offering Lego Robotics Courses.

One thing I've noticed that was missing from the Amarillo school system when we moved here was the lack of offerings for STEM and STEAM kids. The school system we were a part of in Austin offered full-on STEAM and STEM classes as part of the curriculum there. It was called the GT program, and my oldest was lined up in GT courses for each one of his classes.
AMARILLO, TX
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo

Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
AMARILLO, TX
42nd annual Christmas Roundup to kick off holiday shopping this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Thousands of shoppers are expected at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend for the 42nd annual Christmas Roundup. Holiday shopping will kick off Friday and runs until Sunday until 8:00 p.m. For more information on Christmas Roundup schedule, click here. This year, merchants will set up pop-up...
AMARILLO, TX
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

