ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

De Pere Business Fire Brings Fast Response, And A Warning

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Crews responded to a fire at a De Pere business overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the C.A. Lawton Company at 1900 Enterprise Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of fire in the building with flames showing. When first units arrived, employees were...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools

Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County is showing it’s support for veterans through Operation Green Light; and hopes veterans will take advantage of services offered by the county. The Resch Expo will be illuminated green November 7-13, overlapping with veterans day. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo).
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy