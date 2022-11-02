Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
94.3 Jack FM
De Pere Business Fire Brings Fast Response, And A Warning
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Crews responded to a fire at a De Pere business overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the C.A. Lawton Company at 1900 Enterprise Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of fire in the building with flames showing. When first units arrived, employees were...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
Green Bay Packaging makes materials for "thousands" of shipping boxes each day
A worker standing next to one of the mega machines inside Green Bay Packaging's mill along the Fox River in Green Bay helps to put into context the sheer size of the equipment.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools
Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
94.3 Jack FM
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County is showing it’s support for veterans through Operation Green Light; and hopes veterans will take advantage of services offered by the county. The Resch Expo will be illuminated green November 7-13, overlapping with veterans day. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo).
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
wearegreenbay.com
Grease fire causes ‘significant damage’ to historic Fond du Lac County meat market, closed until further notice
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A grease fire at a Fond du Lac County meat market caused ‘significant fire, smoke, and water damage’ on Thursday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 9 a.m. on November 3 at the Eden Meat Market & Catering building, located at 115 West Main Street in Eden.
Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
