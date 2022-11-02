ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Crime scene’ tours raise funds for WSCC food pantry

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
3 days ago
 3 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College Criminal Justice Department hosted a Crime Scene House for the public Monday, Oct. 31, as part of a fundraising effort for the Lions’ Kitchen food pantry.

The Crime Scene House featured seven rooms with staged crime scenes and cones denoting “evidence” left at the scenes. Tours were $1 each.

Criminal Justice student Ayla Dewald said she has loved forensics since she was young.

“I first started enjoying learning about crimes when I was younger and watching ‘Forensic Files’ with my dad and other shows like it – it was very interesting,” Dewald said. “Now that I’m around it and learning more in depth about forensics and law enforcement, I can explain it and how it happens. Wallace State has given me so many opportunities and taught me a lot since I began studying here. I really appreciate all the work Dr. (Thea) Hall has done. We’ve been able to compete on the Crime Scene Team at the state and national level and learned so much and I’m thankful to Wallace for all that I’ve learned so far.”

Hall, chair of the Criminal Justice department, oversaw Monday’s Crime Scene House and a similar event during PULSE, a two-day conference-style student development experience held at WSCC each fall.

“This is the first year for this, and the LEX CORPUS honor society hosted the tour,” Hall said. “We are doing this tour to raise money for the Lions’ food pantry which provides food for students on campus free of charge as a resource.”

The Lions’ Kitchen is a free food pantry open to all students. It is located in room 102 of the Student Center.

The Cullman Tribune

Meek hosts inaugural Alumni Cheer pep rally

ARLEY, Ala. – The Meek High School cheerleaders held their first Alumni Cheer event Friday, joined by 32 alumni who participated in the afternoon pep rally and planned to cheer on the Tigers that evening in their first round of playoffs.   Graduates from the 50s, 60s and 70s, along with more recent graduates, joined the varsity team.   Tammy Neal, who graduated in 1977, said, “It’s a different lifestyle from what I did in the 70s.”   She said many of the cheers and even the school colors have changed over the years.   “They taught us new cheers,” said Meek Cheer Coach Kristen Lawson McCay. “We...
ARLEY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three.   “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick.  RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August.   Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pair O’ Docs Farm to hold 1st competition for young riders

BREMEN, Ala. – Pair O’ Docs Farm, a horse lesson farm located in Bremen, is hosting its first competition on Nov. 12. The Fall Competition will be full of Pair O’ Docs’ own students and outside riders from other lesson barns who will be competing in Beginner and Intermediate divisions in Horsemanship Pattern, Trail Course and Timed Event.  The youngest competitor will be 7 and the oldest 12. The cost of entry for audience members is $5.  The farm is owned by Lucy Andrews and husband Trygve Tollefsbol, who both have doctorate degrees, hence the name, Pair O’ Docs.  Pair O’ Docs offers...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

FCCLA holds County Sweet Potato Cook-Off

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Nov. 1, 2022, students from the various city and county schools met at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman for the FCCLA County Sweet Potato Cook-Off. The Cullman Sweet Potato Growers Association, Farm-City, Pat Floyd, Doris Patterson and the Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. The sweet potato cook-off had four categories, including casseroles, bread, pies and desserts.  Casserole winners:  Lauryn Hoffman from Holly Pond  Allison Milligan from West Point  Shelby Thompson from Vinemont  Kendall Bussman from Cullman   Bread winners:   Raelee Stinson from Cullman   Sierra Crawford from West Point  Lydia Twilley from Cold Springs  Ruby Hudson from Cullman   Dessert winners:   Macey Garmon from West Point  Ally Brannam from Cullman  Ella Harris from Holly Pond  Dakota Barnett from Good Hope  Pie winners:   Taylor Tolbert from West Point  Aiden Helms from West Point  Emilie Hoffman from Vinemont   Chamaria Arrington from Hanceville   The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Technology Academy, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Caitlyn Bowling from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School, Amelia Burke from Holly Pond High School, Renee Lee from West Point High School and Tammy Whittle from Vinemont High School. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosting Veterans Day Celebration featuring concert, jazz bands

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Concert Band and Jazz Band will hold a Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Burrow Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public.    This performance will be the directorial debut of Dr. Derek J. Molacek, Wallace State’s newest faculty member in the Fine and Performing Arts program.    Molacek is a trombonist, euphoniumist, composer and arranger. He was previously a member of The USAF Band of the Golden West, where among other performances, he performed in a joint concert...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Stash House to host inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Stash House restaurant in Good Hope is holding its inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run, a three-day sell, swap or trade event, Nov. 4-6, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The Rod Run will allow anyone to drive in or pull their vehicle in on a trailer to park in a designated spot for the three-day period for a $200 donation to 2nd Chance Ministries. One-hundred spots are available.  Patrick “Katdaddy” Watson, owner of The Stash House, explained, “We’re asking for a $200 donation if someone wants to park a classic, a hot rod, parts, etc. in...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Link’s Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting set for Thursday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County will host its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 at The Venue at Cotton Creek with the welcoming hour set for 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music before the dinner and awards at 7.   Said Executive Director Melissa Betts, “We believe legacy qualities are people who invest and impact others for good. The give their time, talents, experiences to the organization and specifically to our neighbors with the goal to be supportive and empowering to them as they navigate life. Our nominees have given their time, shared their stories, taught focused curriculum, served selflessly, invested monetarily and supported and encouraged all who God places in the path.”  Tickets are still available at www.linkingcullman.ticketspice.com/the-link-annual-meeting-legacy-award-gala-2022.com.   Ticket prices are:  Single ticket $125 Silver sponsor-4 tickets and recognition $500  Gold table sponsor-8 tickets, recognition, floral arrangement and sketch of guests at the table $1,000 Legacy event sponsor-8 tickets, floral arrangement, sketch of guests at the table and recognition on all advertisement $3,500  Contact The Link at 256-775-0028 for more information.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Cullman, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Guntersville High School football team will have a game with Fairview High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Jason’s legacy will live on’

Clarification: Due to conflicting information, Jason McCollum’s status is unclear at this time.   BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Jason McCollum, 49, is a Cullman man who fought a valiant 15-month-long battle against COVID-19 and its aftereffects.  A post shared on social media by Tracie Shadeck on behalf of his wife, Winafred McCollum, said:  Jason suffered a devastating neurological event after his surgery that he could just not come back from.   Jason’s legacy will live on….   It’s going to live on in the recipients of his organ donations….  It’s going to live on in Winafred…  It’s going to live on in his three boys….  It’s going to live on in his family….  And...
CULLMAN, AL
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

