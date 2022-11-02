‘Crime scene’ tours raise funds for WSCC food pantry

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College Criminal Justice Department hosted a Crime Scene House for the public Monday, Oct. 31, as part of a fundraising effort for the Lions’ Kitchen food pantry.

The Crime Scene House featured seven rooms with staged crime scenes and cones denoting “evidence” left at the scenes. Tours were $1 each.

Criminal Justice student Ayla Dewald said she has loved forensics since she was young.

“I first started enjoying learning about crimes when I was younger and watching ‘Forensic Files’ with my dad and other shows like it – it was very interesting,” Dewald said. “Now that I’m around it and learning more in depth about forensics and law enforcement, I can explain it and how it happens. Wallace State has given me so many opportunities and taught me a lot since I began studying here. I really appreciate all the work Dr. (Thea) Hall has done. We’ve been able to compete on the Crime Scene Team at the state and national level and learned so much and I’m thankful to Wallace for all that I’ve learned so far.”

Hall, chair of the Criminal Justice department, oversaw Monday’s Crime Scene House and a similar event during PULSE, a two-day conference-style student development experience held at WSCC each fall.

“This is the first year for this, and the LEX CORPUS honor society hosted the tour,” Hall said. “We are doing this tour to raise money for the Lions’ food pantry which provides food for students on campus free of charge as a resource.”

The Lions’ Kitchen is a free food pantry open to all students. It is located in room 102 of the Student Center.

