Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%
The Yakima City Council approved a property tax increase of 1% for 2023 after a public hearing Tuesday. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the 2023 budget was developed assuming a 1% increase. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters. The increase was approved by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?
To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center
The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Why did you betray the community like that?
To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter. The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam
Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg’s noise ordinance
The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Won't make that mistake again — vote for Girard
To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects. I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring...
Yakima Training Center hosts HIMARS live-fire training
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center hosted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire training Friday because it’s the only place in the state with a large-enough range. HIMARS can hit a target up to 3oo kilometers or 190 miles away and have been used in Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and, more recently, in Ukraine. “What you’re seeing across...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
Emphasis Patrols Slowing Yakima Drivers Weekly
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. The reason for the patrols? Just look around when you're driving. What's the...
Yakima Herald Republic
How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima
Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
nbcrightnow.com
Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Halloween crowds in Yakima's Barge-Chestnut neighborhood rebounded in 2022
Streets and sidewalks in Yakima’s historic Barge-Chestnut neighborhood swelled with superheroes, unicorns, cats, clowns and other beloved characters for Halloween this year, as costumed kids went door to door collecting sweets. The neighborhood saw a rebound in trick-or-treaters after a dip in attendance during the height of the COVID-19...
Yakima Herald Republic
Campaign finances: Gutierrez, Curtis lead Yakima Co. commissioner races in fundraising
Candidates in Yakima County will file new finance reports with the state Public Disclosure Commission this week, recording their campaign fundraising and spending seven days out from the general election. So far, District 2 candidates Dulce Gutierrez and Kyle Curtis are the biggest fundraisers and spenders in the Yakima County...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com
YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: At least nobody can tear down this sign
To the editor — I would like to put the following political sign in my yard, but I fear the consequences. I value my yard; and MAGA Republicans can be lawless.
Comments / 0