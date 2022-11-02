ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%

The Yakima City Council approved a property tax increase of 1% for 2023 after a public hearing Tuesday. Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the 2023 budget was developed assuming a 1% increase. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters. The increase was approved by...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?

To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center

The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Why did you betray the community like that?

To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter. The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier

To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam

Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

Ellensburg’s noise ordinance

The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Won't make that mistake again — vote for Girard

To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects. I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness

YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Emphasis Patrols Slowing Yakima Drivers Weekly

Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. The reason for the patrols? Just look around when you're driving. What's the...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima

Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Halloween crowds in Yakima's Barge-Chestnut neighborhood rebounded in 2022

Streets and sidewalks in Yakima’s historic Barge-Chestnut neighborhood swelled with superheroes, unicorns, cats, clowns and other beloved characters for Halloween this year, as costumed kids went door to door collecting sweets. The neighborhood saw a rebound in trick-or-treaters after a dip in attendance during the height of the COVID-19...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people

A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
OMAK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: At least nobody can tear down this sign

To the editor — I would like to put the following political sign in my yard, but I fear the consequences. I value my yard; and MAGA Republicans can be lawless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy