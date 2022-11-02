Read full article on original website
NAU Esports League of Legends upsets NECC top seed
NAU Varsity came into the game Oct. 26 with a 0-5 record, a stark contrast to its undefeated season last semester. Despite their record, the Lumberjax showed PVP superiority with a massive amount of kills compared to their opponents. UC Davis Esports Gold came in as the top seed in the NECC with a 4-0 record.
NAU Esports Rocket League team remains undefeated
NAU won its fourth game of the season Oct. 26, with 14 goals and extended its win streak into week five, showing how well its offensive philosophy can work against the University of Delaware's defensive-focused style of play. NAU’s Kyle Zeno scored the first goal in the first few seconds....
NAU cross country sweeps Big Sky Championships
The NAU Lumberjacks cross country team swept the Big Sky Conference Championship in Cheney, Washington, winning both the men and women’s titles for the second straight year. The men’s team performed phenomenally and earned 19 points, winning the championship with the lowest points in a performance since 2016 when NAU scored 15 points.
NAU volleyball falls in four sets against Idaho
@NAUVolleyball dropped its home conference match, 3-1, against @IdahoVolleyball on Saturday falling to 3-13 overall and 2-7 in @BigSkyVB.
NAU transfers join forces through Arizona ties
NAU men’s basketball has re-tooled and reloaded for the 2022-23 college basketball season that officially starts for the Lumberjacks on Nov. 7. After losing most players on the roster last year — largely through the transfer portal — NAU head coach Shane Burcar looked to rebuild a team with nowhere to go but up after finishing last in the Big Sky Conference last season.
4 years and 400 miles, I find myself again
As a freshman coming into NAU, I didn’t know anyone. I hail from Albuquerque, New Mexico, meaning there is now 400 miles of desert between me and my old life. Now, in my senior year, I have only now started to feel like the Emma I left behind in Albuquerque almost four years ago.
NAU Fashion Club prepares for downtown runway show
NAU Fashion Club is back in session for its second year with new upcoming events. The club has already been active, coordinating weekly meetings and group photoshoots. This year’s members plan to continue the club’s tradition of putting on photo shoots displaying various fashion styles. The most anticipated event this year is their first ever runway show.
Revisions of Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan
Jenny Niemann, Climate Program Manager, spoke on behalf of the Flagstaff Sustainability office in the Oct. 25 city council meeting to propose three revisions to the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan (CNP). The revisions proposed are new information, standard annual revisions and plan consolidation. The new information revision focuses on regional...
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
SBS holds first academic fair
The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (SBS) held its first academic fair, “This is SBS,” in the du Bois Ballroom Oct. 26. Over 30 booths advertised a variety of SBS majors, minors, resources and clubs. Assistant Dean for Student Success Chrissina Burke said this event was specifically designed to bring faculty members and students together, since SBS is the largest college on campus.
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
Police Beat Oct. 23-29: Alcohol and drug arrests
At 1:22 a.m., a Tinsley Hall employee reported a stolen fire extinguisher. NAUPD responded and reported the incident. At 2:08 a.m., a staff member at Gabaldon Hall reported an intoxicated student. NAUPD responded, the student was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) and deferred for minor in consumption of alcohol.
Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff
No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23. Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E....
