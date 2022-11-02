Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - A vast improvement!
I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea
EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 7 Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
We’re at week 7 of the competition already! Time has flown by. Welcome to the weekly spoiler thread. Please join me in saying a huge thank you to our spoiler king @davethorp, who brings us the correct, confirmed spoiler each week without fail. Do remember to get your time...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
digitalspy.com
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars
Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals aftermath of Cain Dingle's murder revelation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans will see the aftermath of Cain Dingle's big new storyline twist next week. The ITV soap has revealed that Cain is taking the blame for the death of Al Chapman in a desperate bid to protect his 10-year-old son Kyle. Cain pleaded guilty to Al's...
digitalspy.com
Most emotional soap scenes
- Most of the episode where Baby Daniel died in Emmerdale but the scene where Laurel rushes downstairs with his lifeless body makes me choke up even thinking about it. - Roy & Hayley say goodbye before she took her own life in Corrie. - Gail’s monologue in Corrie in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Farrar pays touching tribute to daughter on her 1st birthday
EastEnders star James Farrar has paid a touching tribute to his daughter on her first birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a bunch of videos and pictures of him with Summer, alongside a lengthy caption as he celebrated her big day. “Summer Farrar,” he began to write, “Your Mamgu...
digitalspy.com
EE exit for Dotty?
I see Milly Zero has just updated her Instagram with some new headshots. I noticed the same thing about Fiona Wade a few weeks back and it turns out she’s leaving Emmerdale so I wonder if this is a sign of things to come for Dotty?. Posts: 6,389. Forum...
digitalspy.com
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 4th November 8pm : In Sickness & In Wealth
Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Much more preferable than anything on offer in the current episodes ... Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer seeks Dr Gaddas's advice over...
digitalspy.com
The Crown review – the new cast makes for an uneven season 5
It is, once again, all change for The Crown in the upcoming fifth season. Netflix's returning historical drama is as visually impressive as its four previous seasons (and high budget) have led us to expect, but the cast has undergone a complete overhaul in order to facilitate the show's time jump.
digitalspy.com
Patsy Kensit joins EE as Lola's Mum
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20328969/emmerdale-patsy-kensit-joins-eastenders/. So maybe Linda Robson was correct when she said she was interested in playing Lola's mother. Honestly it’s too little too late to being in Lola’s mum. This story should have been done years ago. So annoying that poor Danielle- who’s been in thr show on and...
digitalspy.com
EE - Why is Billy Mitchell still in the show?
He's an awful character, always has been. I like Billy to be honest he is abit pointless but in a good way lol. I like him, old school propa cockney. Coz he is one of the best Mitchell’s and Perry is brilliant. Posts: 28,789. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 03/11/22...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale fans point out snub with Harriet Finch's funeral
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans have aired their frustrations over Harriet Finch's send-off in last night's (November 3) episode. The deadly storm that blew through the village last month tragically claimed the lives of two characters, including Harriet. The policewoman had crashed a quad bike while searching for local teen...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star explains why their multiverse makes more sense than Marvel's
The Peripheral star JJ Feild has compared the show's multiverse to that of Marvel, suggesting it's much more believable. He plays Lev Zubov in Prime Video's adaptation of the William Gibson novel (published in 2014), and when Feild sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, we asked what makes the multiverse so appealing to viewers these days.
digitalspy.com
Week 7 - 5 thoughts
1. Hamza is on his way to the final. 2. That AT was dance of the night for me. 3. Claudia turned up her pyjamas. 4. Tony will go another week yet. 1. Hamza overmarked in that. 1. Hamza good as usual, but not good enough to make me enjoy a Cha Cha Cha.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 4th November 2022 🤔Suspicious minds😮
A shocking truth emerges that stuns everyone in the village and has the potential for some devastating consequences for all of those involved. Matty is left with cause for concern. Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Tonight's TOTP '93 has been moved to 9pm (due to a...
Comments / 0