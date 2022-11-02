Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India will face Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Considering their good run of form, India are the favorites to top the Group 2 standings. The rain came in as a boon for them as they beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their previous fixture. Lokesh Rahul has returned to the form with an entertaining half-century and his exceptional throw to dismiss Liton Das was the turning point of the match. Virat Kohli’s dream run in the ICC tournament continues as the former skipper averages 220 in this T20 World Cup. Everything is going well at the moment since every member is making useful contributions. They must win this match to make it to the semifinals.

1 DAY AGO