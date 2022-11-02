Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Google Play Games Arrives on PC in Open Beta; Here is All You Need to Know
Android players can rejoice, as they now have a new way to enjoy their favourite titles. Earlier in 2022, Google announced the arrival of Google Play Games to PC. But it was only available for users in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia. Through the latest announcement, we have learned that Google Play Games beta will now be available for players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore from November 2, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
IGN
Little Witch Nobeta - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the 3D action shooter game Little Witch Nobeta and watch as Nobeta takes on creepy creatures using spells and close-combat attacks as she explores a mysterious castle. Little Witch Nobeta will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 in...
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Social media firm sets deadline for workers to name person to represent them at job consultations amid layoffs
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
Drone Swarm Launcher Truck Displayed At China’s Big Arms Expo
Screenshot from Chinese-state TV broadcastThe highly-mobile truck-mounted swarm launcher can hold 18 drones that can execute strike, surveillance, and possibly other functions.
IGN
PSVR 2's Eye-Watering Price Revealed - IGN The Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Daily Fix:The PlayStation VR2's price and release date was finally revealed. Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise's history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.
IGN
IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group 2, Match 42
Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India will face Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Considering their good run of form, India are the favorites to top the Group 2 standings. The rain came in as a boon for them as they beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their previous fixture. Lokesh Rahul has returned to the form with an entertaining half-century and his exceptional throw to dismiss Liton Das was the turning point of the match. Virat Kohli’s dream run in the ICC tournament continues as the former skipper averages 220 in this T20 World Cup. Everything is going well at the moment since every member is making useful contributions. They must win this match to make it to the semifinals.
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
IGN
Daily Deals: LEGO Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in Stock, 30% Off LEGO Treehouse, LEGO The Friends Apartments
Check out the hot items for today, including some Nintendo Switch OLED deals (or you can preorder the hard-to-find Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition), up to 35% off LEGO sets for adults, over $100 off the super well-rated Sony WH-1000XM noise cancelling headphones, the first ever discount on the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, and more.
Comments / 0