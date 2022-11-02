Read full article on original website
Albert Thomas
3d ago
call a couple of weeks ago for the ditches to be dug out hadn't happened yet in the 500 block of 76th Street but they hide in the parks and other locations around the city
Bambi Nichols
3d ago
And while ya'll are out sweeping up the city, who's taking care of something more important like all these everyday shootings? why don't the city of Shreveport focus on that, the more IMPORTANT clean up.
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
KTBS
2022 Artwalk returns to Downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations. With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more. The stops included were located at:. The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea. Andress...
KTBS
Main to Main Trade Days
MINDEN, La. - If you're a bargain hunter, Webster Parish's 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days is for you. It's happening Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4 & 5). Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast, or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience.
KTBS
Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
KTBS
Storm11.04.22
SHREVEPORT, La. - An Enhanced Risk of severe storms exists for Friday evening and night across the ArkLaTex. All modes of bad weather are possible. Here is the latest.
KTBS
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
KSLA
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
KTBS
Fuller Center raises ceremonial wall on three new homes for needy
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There will soon be three new homeowners in the Stoner Hill area, thanks once again to the Fuller Center for Housing. Sponsors, along with one of those homeowners, performed a ceremonial wall-raising in honor of the progress. Diane Priest and her daughter will move into one of the homes, being built side by side on Martha Street.
KSLA
Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. On Thursday, Nov. 3, officials with Fort Polk confirmed the victim is Logan Greer. SWEPCO awards grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber curriculums.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
KTBS
Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KTBS
Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
bizmagsb.com
Downtown Shreveport apartment buildings see renovations
Historic apartment buildings in downtown Shreveport have been fully renovated. The $8M project was completed at the Lee Hardware and United Jewelers buildings at 719 Edwards St. The buildings were converted from industrial buildings into apartments more than two decades ago. The Lee Hardware building, built in 1909, previously housed...
KTBS
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
