thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ
Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
KOLD-TV
Rodeo Parade Museum opens next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The ceremony is taking place at the museum’s location at 4823 South Sixth Avenue and admission is free to the public. There will be several newly renovated displays, including...
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
Preparations underway for 33rd annual All Souls Procession
Organizers and volunteers are hard at work preparing for the 33rd annual All Souls Procession this weekend.
biztucson.com
Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location
Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd. Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
KOLD-TV
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community. This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters. Teri Bambauer first started...
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Casas Adobes brings back its rummage sale
Casas Adobes Congregational Church’s rummage sale will return on 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, after a pandemic-dictated break. The sale features affordably priced items, such as electronics, books, home furnishings and décor, baby and children’s items, jewelry, sports equipment, kitchen gadgets/small countertop appliances, kitchen bowls/pots/pans, bedding, towels, linens, men, women, children and infant clothing, holiday décor and office supplies.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps change the landscape of poverty
IMPACT of Southern Arizona is a one-stop-shop non-profit that serves 52 zip codes, providing essentials for hundreds of families each month who need just a little extra help.
Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Mesa football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 18:45:00.
Vandalism at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
Incidents of vandalism have led forest service officials to have close the restrooms from 4:30 p.m. to 7 aa.m.
Tucson Fire responds to Speedway building fire Wednesday
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘The Metal God’ brings his ‘firepower’ to Tucson
Sitting in his Paradise Valley home, Judas Priest’s “Metal God,” Rob Halford, is jovial. He cracks jokes about singing “Painkiller” in the shower and ticking off Paradise Valley police. In between snarky comments, he drinks out of a clear coffee mug with a cat painted on it.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
thisistucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮
You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
