We must end a Trenton logjam to improve protections for temporary workers | Opinion

Regarding "This is why New Jersey's temporary workers need stronger protections," NorthJersey.com, Oct. 25:

Too often, politicians in Trenton respond to reports of wrongdoing by pushing for overbearing new laws instead of advocating for better enforcement of those already on the books.

That’s what’s happening today with a complex and likely destructive bill that could hurt temporary workers, staffing agencies, and the client businesses they help to fill important positions on a temporary basis.

The staffing industry is a major contributor to New Jersey’s economy, helping place more than 500,000 people annually into jobs through an estimated 1,150 staffing and temp agency offices across the state.

Staffing and temp agency employees support nearly 100,000 workers each week in temporary roles, where they can earn paychecks and support the needs of thousands of businesses across the broad spectrum of industries that make up the Garden State economy.

The entire temporary work ecosystem is now at risk of having onerous new requirements and unfair liabilities placed upon it through legislation, S-511 , sponsored by my colleague Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union.

His bill, which has stalled just short of final passage, could affect everyone from mom-and-pop shops to large corporations that use temporary workers to help fill positions where work needs to be done.

While Cryan should be lauded for his desire to improve protections for temporary workers, we have heard from both staffing agencies and the business community that his proposal is not equitable or reasonable.

And many of the problems his bill seeks to address are already covered by existing laws that simply need better enforcement.

In a recent op-ed calling for the passage of his bill, Cryan recounted several tragic events involving temporary workers, all of which appear unlikely to have been prevented by his legislation.

In one of the given examples, a van carrying temporary workers from a job site was involved in a fatal wreck. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts when the driver suffered a medical episode leading to the crash, which no new law could have prevented.

In another example he cited, a temporary worker operating a forklift was killed in a warehouse accident. The worker apparently did not receive training to use the equipment, a violation of existing safety requirements.

Unfortunately, Cryan’s legislation would do nothing to prevent or remedy workplace safety violations before tragic accidents like that occur.

Those violations, however, can be identified through greater diligence by state and federal safety inspectors or reported anonymously by workers with concerns.

Cryan also expressed concern that many temporary workers make less than $15 an hour, which itself is not illegal. Any worker, temporary or otherwise, who is paid less than the minimum wage (currently $13 an hour) can easily report wage violations to the Department of Labor for investigation.

His bill, however, goes much further than simply ensuring that temporary workers are paid the minimum wage. It actually requires them to be paid the same wage and provided the same benefits — or the equivalent cash value — as a permanent employee of the client who does similar work.

As a result of the bill, a temp worker with no experience in a certain role could have their compensation tied to that of a dedicated employee of a company who worked hard over many years to gain experience, build a reputation for good work and earn pay increases.

That equal-pay provision certainly isn’t fair to a high-performing permanent employee who actually earned a higher wage, nor is it a reasonable burden to place upon a business that should be able to fill a role temporarily at a market-supported rate.

Rather than pay an unreasonable wage for a temp, many businesses will simply leave jobs unfilled, which would lower productivity, hurt our economy and result in fewer opportunities for temporary workers to earn a fair paycheck.

Finally, Cryan’s bill would create unreasonable risk in the form of joint liability for temp agencies and their client companies for violations that may be committed by the other party.

A client company that does everything by the book, for example, could be sued and held liable if the temp agency doesn’t handle paperwork or paychecks for workers correctly on its end.

It’s unfair to hold a business financially liable for mistakes it didn’t make and can’t control.

A better alternative is legislation I've proposed, S-3182 , that addresses a number of Cryan's legitimate transparency and transportation concerns without putting the entire temporary work industry or our New Jersey economy at risk.

My bill is based on a well-researched law recently implemented in Massachusetts and is supported by both the New Jersey Staffing Alliance and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

What I’ve proposed is an equitable, reasonable and achievable alternative that can end the logjam in Trenton and provide temporary workers the increased protections they deserve.

State Sen. Holly Schepisi, a Republican, represents the 39th District , which includes parts of Bergen and Passaic counties.

