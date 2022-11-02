ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
energynow.ca

Natural gas firms warn clock ticking on Montney shale deal with First Nations

New well licenses in the B.C. Montney have been frozen since last year, when a landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision ruled in favour of a claim from the Blueberry River First Nation that the cumulative impacts of natural resource exploration and development had damaged their traditional territory. The court agreed...
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
NASDAQ

Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Seacoast Current

Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says

Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
MAINE STATE
FXDailyReport.com

Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 02, 2022

Gold prices stopped moving lower and printed a bullish close yesterday. The price currently attempting to extend the bullish movement today. We might see the price continue trading sideways nearing the fed FOMC meeting this week. On the upside, the price needs to close above $1,700 to continue the bullish trend. On the lower side, a close below $1,580 is a major bearish confirmation.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Correction to Area of Interest Ahead of BOE

GBPUSD is trending higher on its 4-hour time frame, but the pair is in the middle of a pullback to a former resistance zone. This area lines up with other potential support levels that might be enough to keep losses in check. In particular, the broken ceiling around the 1.1300...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?

GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?

USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
Agriculture Online

Corn revenue protection just got more important to your 2022 bottom line

The final harvest prices for crop insurance for the 2022 crops are $6.86 per bushel for corn and $13.81 per bushel for soybeans, respectively. These are the average futures prices for December CME corn and November CME soybean contracts during the month of October. The corn harvest price is higher than the spring projected price of $5.90 per bushel, however the soybean harvest price is lower than the projected $14.33 per bushel.
energyintel.com

Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon

The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
FXDailyReport.com

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Cuts Earnings Forecast

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock plunges 12.34% (As on November 3, 11:43:13 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as potash prices decline. The company also missed third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by cooling prices of crop nutrients as farmers cut fertilizer application to rein in costs, and rising costs of natural gas, which is used as a feedstock to make nitrogen fertilizers. During the third quarter, the company saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted the sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as the company look ahead to 2023 and beyond.
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 02, 2022

EUR/JPY trading lower and might continue toward the trendline. Traders will continue waiting until the pair reach the trendline and form bullish reactions for a chance to enter long positions. We think 145.00 might become the reversal point of the current bearish movement. As long as the pair continue printing a new higher high and higher low, there is no reason for traders to turn bearish.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at $87.37

The WTI crude oil price on Friday extended Thursday’s declines to trade at around $87.87 off the session highs of about $88.59. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the oil price still seems to have some room...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

