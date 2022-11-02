Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 2, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending higher on its short-term time frames but closing in on the top of its ascending channel, presenting a countertrend opportunity. If resistance around $91-92 per barrel holds, another dip to nearby support levels might follow. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to...
Natural Gas Falls on Huge Supply Build, Still Poised for a Big Weekly Gain
Natural gas futures tumbled on Thursday after the US government reported a much larger-than-expected build in domestic inventories. Natural gas prices are still on track for a substantial weekly gain, although it is unclear if the bulls or bears are in charge of the energy commodity. January natural gas futures...
energynow.ca
Natural gas firms warn clock ticking on Montney shale deal with First Nations
New well licenses in the B.C. Montney have been frozen since last year, when a landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision ruled in favour of a claim from the Blueberry River First Nation that the cumulative impacts of natural resource exploration and development had damaged their traditional territory. The court agreed...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 02, 2022
Gold prices stopped moving lower and printed a bullish close yesterday. The price currently attempting to extend the bullish movement today. We might see the price continue trading sideways nearing the fed FOMC meeting this week. On the upside, the price needs to close above $1,700 to continue the bullish trend. On the lower side, a close below $1,580 is a major bearish confirmation.
Mark McGowan's stunning admission his state will need to import coal until at least 2030 to keep the lights on
Mark McGowan admits he will need to import coal to keep Western Australian households running, as the state braces itself for more potential power cuts and prepares to spam households with warnings. Major concerns have been raised about the state's coal supply with power generation suspended to rebuild stocks, in...
GBP/USD Correction to Area of Interest Ahead of BOE
GBPUSD is trending higher on its 4-hour time frame, but the pair is in the middle of a pullback to a former resistance zone. This area lines up with other potential support levels that might be enough to keep losses in check. In particular, the broken ceiling around the 1.1300...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?
GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?
USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
Agriculture Online
Corn revenue protection just got more important to your 2022 bottom line
The final harvest prices for crop insurance for the 2022 crops are $6.86 per bushel for corn and $13.81 per bushel for soybeans, respectively. These are the average futures prices for December CME corn and November CME soybean contracts during the month of October. The corn harvest price is higher than the spring projected price of $5.90 per bushel, however the soybean harvest price is lower than the projected $14.33 per bushel.
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After US Spending Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair peaked at 0.6517 on Thursday before falling to bounce back off the 0.6392 level on Friday....
EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Cuts Earnings Forecast
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock plunges 12.34% (As on November 3, 11:43:13 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as potash prices decline. The company also missed third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by cooling prices of crop nutrients as farmers cut fertilizer application to rein in costs, and rising costs of natural gas, which is used as a feedstock to make nitrogen fertilizers. During the third quarter, the company saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted the sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as the company look ahead to 2023 and beyond.
GBP/JPY Fluctuates Around 168.18 as Attention Shifts to BoE Policy
The GBP/JPY currency pair is around 168.50 in early Tokyo as investors wait for the Bank of England (BoE) to decide interest rates. The cross has been going down since the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates the same to help its economy. The Federal Reserve has raised interest...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 02, 2022
EUR/JPY trading lower and might continue toward the trendline. Traders will continue waiting until the pair reach the trendline and form bullish reactions for a chance to enter long positions. We think 145.00 might become the reversal point of the current bearish movement. As long as the pair continue printing a new higher high and higher low, there is no reason for traders to turn bearish.
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at $87.37
The WTI crude oil price on Friday extended Thursday’s declines to trade at around $87.87 off the session highs of about $88.59. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the oil price still seems to have some room...
