Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock plunges 12.34% (As on November 3, 11:43:13 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as potash prices decline. The company also missed third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by cooling prices of crop nutrients as farmers cut fertilizer application to rein in costs, and rising costs of natural gas, which is used as a feedstock to make nitrogen fertilizers. During the third quarter, the company saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted the sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as the company look ahead to 2023 and beyond.

2 DAYS AGO